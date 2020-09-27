Politics Pop: Record week for COVID-19 in Missoula County

The Health Department is working diligently and even reconfiguring staffing to support contact tracing and identify close contacts within 24 to 48 hours. That process has been held up at times by a vocal “minority” of county residents who have repeatedly tweeted at or contacted health department staff to express opposition to local restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the virus, including a handful of freshmen Griz football players.

“It takes so much time,” Leahy said. “I mean the time it takes to figure out if and how and who should respond to some of the things that come in … it’s just constant.”

Farr said the county is hiring more staff, including a public information officer and someone who can monitor social media and the county’s website to check for misinformation, make posts and respond to questions.

Despite the spike in cases, Missoula County Public Schools approved a plan this week to bring students back to buildings full time on Nov. 9.

"One of the things that seems out of sync is these numbers that are somewhat unprecedented thus far … yet at the same time you hear the school district is talking about going back to five-day-a-week classes," Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said in the meeting with health officials on Thursday.