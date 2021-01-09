Politics Pop: Red Lion Inn provides more non-congregate shelter

Missoula County approved an agreement with the Red Lion Inn and Suites to use up to 10 hotel rooms for non-congregate shelter for people who are categorized as "high risk" to serious complications from COVID-19 infection. Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, said that people who utilize non-congregate shelter often live in congregate settings, either multi-generational households or homeless shelters where they cannot self-isolate for their own protection.
The rooms at the Red Lion Inn will not house people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have symptoms. Rather, they will temporarily house people who are over age 65 and who have underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk for complications or death.
Beck said that renting the rooms at the Red Lion Inn will help free up more rooms at the Sleepy Inn shelter down the street, which is used for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms or need a place to quarantine. To date, nearly 200 people have utilized non-congregate shelter in Missoula and in November, the Sleepy Inn was frequently been at or near capacity, according to county documents.
"We wanted to create enough capacity to deal with spikes in the community," Beck said. "The important thing for everyone to know is that non-congregate shelter is for anyone in the community that would need those resources."
Each room at the Red Lion Inn will cost $60 per night and 75% of the costs will be reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Beck said.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Missoula County after declining slightly in recent weeks. On Thursday, Missoula County added 90 new cases - the most cases the county has added in a single day in weeks. A steady increase in new cases over the past week has also raised the average number of daily new cases per 100,000 residents to 39. The county is aiming to be at or below 25 cases per the same population before local health officials consider lifting some restrictions, such as reduced capacity and early closures of bars and restaurants.
Missoula City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy said it's too early to say if the increase in cases represent a post-holiday surge, although Leahy said she does expect there to be a surge.
"The only question is when and how high of the magnitude," Leahy said. "Our planning assumption, even with the vaccine coming on board, is that we will have another spike."
Meanwhile, the health department is asking residents to stop calling about COVID-19 vaccines or asking to be put on a waitlist. Missoula County is still in phase 1A which includes frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Both groups are still receiving vaccinations in Missoula County and local health officials say they are still working on a plan to vaccinate phase 1B which Gov. Greg Gianforte changed this week to include people with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 infection.
Missoula Mayor John Engen announced this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year's Day. Engen said on Monday that his symptoms had not hit his lungs, which he said is his "most vulnerable health issue."
"I feel like I've been hit by a truck," he said Monday during a City Council meeting. "I am very, very tired but I've got it a lot better than many other folks."
Engen said he believes that he contracted the virus from taking care of my 91-year-old mother who has been living with him and was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Engen said he is recovering well thus far but noted that the city has a business continuation plan in which council president Bryan von Lossberg would step into the role as acting mayor if Engen were incapacitated.
Missoula Chief of Police Jaeson White told the Missoulian that the Missoula Police Department is adopting all of the recommendations outlined in a staffing study. The analysis found the department has a sufficient number of patrol officers but could improve its efficiency by altering patrol schedules and geographic zones that officers are tasked to patrol. The department is adopting new schedules that should put more officers on duty at peak times and decrease long response times beginning Feb. 1.
The staffing study was commissioned by the department and the Missoula Police Officers Association, a labor union.
"They were just as invested in looking at improvement in efficiency of the department as the administration (was) to the point that they paid for half of the study," White said of the union's participation. "...Our officers are open to improvement of the department where it needs to be and they're looking for change, too. It's not just from the outside, but from within."
In addition to the staffing study, White said the department is beginning the process of creating its own strategic plan to identify goals and "drive vision and mission as to where we're going as a department" which he hopes to complete in the next few months. The department is also working on creating a new annual report with various statistics and data on the department's work. Once complete, the report will be made available to the public and on the department's website, White said.
The Missoula City Parks and Recreation Board is proposing new permit fees for special commercial or community events in parks for $15 per hour hosted by individuals or for-profit businesses, and $10 per hour for nonprofits. The fees, in addition to property taxes, assist in financing the cost of Parks and Recreation facilities, operations and programs. The Missoula City Council is accepting comment on the proposed fees and will hold a public hearing at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 25.
The City of Missoula is recruiting members for the Affordable Housing Citizen Oversight Committee, which will create funding policies and priorities to affect affordable housing development.
Missoula area residents have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to apply. An explanation of roles and instructions for submitting an application are available on the city's website at ci.missoula.mt.us.