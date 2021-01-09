Politics Pop: Red Lion Inn provides more non-congregate shelter

Meanwhile, the health department is asking residents to stop calling about COVID-19 vaccines or asking to be put on a waitlist. Missoula County is still in phase 1A which includes frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Both groups are still receiving vaccinations in Missoula County and local health officials say they are still working on a plan to vaccinate phase 1B which Gov. Greg Gianforte changed this week to include people with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 infection.

Missoula Mayor John Engen announced this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year's Day. Engen said on Monday that his symptoms had not hit his lungs, which he said is his "most vulnerable health issue."

"I feel like I've been hit by a truck," he said Monday during a City Council meeting. "I am very, very tired but I've got it a lot better than many other folks."

Engen said he believes that he contracted the virus from taking care of my 91-year-old mother who has been living with him and was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Engen said he is recovering well thus far but noted that the city has a business continuation plan in which council president Bryan von Lossberg would step into the role as acting mayor if Engen were incapacitated.