Politics Pop: Reserve Street pedestrian bridge undergoes 'de-icing' maintenance

The South Reserve Street pedestrian bridge is closed for maintenance to its "de-icing system" to make sure people don't slip on their winter trek. The bridge is currently closed due to an electrical malfunction in the bridge deck deicing system, said Becky Goodrich, of the Missoula Parks and Recreation department. The department is working with an electrical contractor to get the issues resolved.
"We're still trying to figure out exactly the problem is," said TJ Machado, Park’s developed parks and trails superintendent. "We got a report last week that there was snow on the bridge, and it was not defrosting, so we dispatched staff and they were not able to quite figure it out. And so we got Anchor Electric out there who is under contract for some hardware upgrades."
"Parts are on order and the bridge should be open by December 4 if freight arrives as scheduled," Goodrich said in a message to the Missoulian.
The pedestrian and bicycle bridge over South Reserve Street has had issues with snow removal since it was completed three years ago, according to a $30,000 request to fund the improvements approved by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, which issued bonds to contribute $4,736,325 to fund the building of the bridge.
The decking on the bridge is comprised of panels which contain heating elements designed to melt snow during the winter. The bridge was also designed with a gutter and downspout system to carry the melted snow off of the bridge and away from the highway below.
"The issue is that when temperatures drop below approximately 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the panels are successfully melting the snow, but not long enough to convey the water from the bridge; consequently, refreezing is occurring on a regular basis and creating a hazardous situation for both bicyclists and pedestrians," read the MRA request.
Goodrich said the Parks department is working with the project general contractor, Jackson Construction, to resolve any warranty issues and ensure the deicing system functions properly going forward. A detour map is available on the city's website at www.ci.missoula.mt.us.
Missoula County approved the creation of a new targeted economic development district near the Wye area west of Missoula. The Board of County Commissioners approved the creation of the district on Thursday in an effort to promote economic development in the area. The county's targeted economic development districts function much like the city's urban renewal districts. Both models utilize tax increment financing (TIF) to use a portion of property tax revenues to spur development.
"I'm really excited about the future development that can happen in this area," Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. "Job growth and economic vibrancy in an area right now that is poised for it — zoned industrial — but not as much activity as we would like, and hopefully this will jump start things."
Dori Brownlow, the county's development manager, said she thinks the county will need to do a study of the area to review things such as the water system and drainage issues before suggesting specific projects. Drainage issues, unpaved or unimproved roads, and a lack of curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and controlled pedestrian crossings were a few of the infrastructure deficiencies noted in the Wye's TEDD development plan.
According to the Missoula County property information system, the taxable value of the 156 properties in the Wye TEDD in the 2020 assessment year were about $1,242,000.
Missoula County is requesting that jobs created remotely outside of the county are included in a state job creation grant assisting ATG, a Cognizant company. The Missoula County Board of County Commissioners approved sending a letter to the Montana Department of Commerce requesting that eligible remote work positions hired outside Missoula County be included in the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund job creation grants assisting ATG.
Missoula Economic Partnership business initiatives director Nicole Rush said ATG is expanding across the state.
"For technology companies, the physical location of their workers, especially during COVID-19, is not really as important as the need to get work done, and sometimes that work is done remotely," Rush told commissioners on Thursday.
Rush said they proposed a stipulation stating that three-fourths of the jobs funded by the grant would have to remain in the county and that the remote work exception is "not something that we want to apply to necessarily all of our job creation grants."
"ATG is in a unique position and part of the reason that we at MEP support this request is their great track record with this program and their job creation in Missoula," Rush said.
Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White gave more details on a police shooting when he said in a press conference Thursday that the man who died in an officer-involved shooting was described in a 911 call as “armed with a knife" and "actively involved in assaulting the victims." The shooting, which occurred last Saturday, is under investigation after it resulted in the death of Jesse James Kale Brown. White said the initial responding officer arrived, knocked on the door and announced "police" and was "immediately confronted by Mr. Brown, who was armed with a knife."
White said Brown did not comply when the officer told him to drop the knife, and that the officer helped get the victims who were still in the house out of the residence. White said Brown then threw a chair at the officer, and the officer asked Brown to drop the knife again, at which point he did not comply. White said he “began advancing at the officer in an assaulted manner with the knife." He said the officer shot a Taser, which was ineffective, and then fired four rounds.
