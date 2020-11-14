Politics Pop: Reserve Street pedestrian bridge undergoes 'de-icing' maintenance

Rush said they proposed a stipulation stating that three-fourths of the jobs funded by the grant would have to remain in the county and that the remote work exception is "not something that we want to apply to necessarily all of our job creation grants."

"ATG is in a unique position and part of the reason that we at MEP support this request is their great track record with this program and their job creation in Missoula," Rush said.

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White gave more details on a police shooting when he said in a press conference Thursday that the man who died in an officer-involved shooting was described in a 911 call as “armed with a knife" and "actively involved in assaulting the victims." The shooting, which occurred last Saturday, is under investigation after it resulted in the death of Jesse James Kale Brown. White said the initial responding officer arrived, knocked on the door and announced "police" and was "immediately confronted by Mr. Brown, who was armed with a knife."

White said Brown did not comply when the officer told him to drop the knife, and that the officer helped get the victims who were still in the house out of the residence. White said Brown then threw a chair at the officer, and the officer asked Brown to drop the knife again, at which point he did not comply. White said he “began advancing at the officer in an assaulted manner with the knife." He said the officer shot a Taser, which was ineffective, and then fired four rounds.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.