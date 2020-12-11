Politics Pop: Roadway imaging helps manage city and county street conditions

The Missoula City Council approved a $128,000 project to add more security to City Hall. The project, which will pull money from the city's general fund, will add a new "secure entry" doors to City Hall on the Ryman Street entrance, a check-in desk, and a new door inside the building as a secure point of access for the public coming into or out of the office spaces and courts, city facilities manager Matt Lawson told the Council's Public Works Committee on Wednesday. The city will also contract with a security guard through a private company, and will not use a police officer, Lawson said.
The city is currently holding all public meetings virtually due to the pandemic, but Lawson said the check-in desk will also function as a health screening checkpoint if needed due to COVID-19. The project will also include heating, venting, air conditioning and electrical updates, among other things, to accommodate for the new space.
Public Works voted to approve the project in an 11-0 vote with councilor Jesse Ramos absent. Council approved the project after the federal Department of Homeland Security completed an audit on the city's facilities and recommended the changes, according to city documents.
Community members will have an opportunity to ask questions about the forthcoming temporary safe outdoor space for homeless people during a public Q&A session on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from noon to 1 p.m held via Zoom. The 24/7 staffed outdoor space, a project of United Way of Missoula County and Hope Rescue Mission, aims to replace the unregulated homeless encampment near Reserve Street. The new space will be staffed 24 hours a day, and will provide homeless residents with medical services, bathrooms, waste removal and food from Missoula Food Bank, while also linking them to sustainable housing.
The costs to set up the temporary space are being reimbursed through federal CARES Act money, so no local taxpayer dollars are involved, according to the press release.
A new pavement monitoring system will help keep better track of street conditions in the City of Missoula and Missoula County through imagery similar to Google Street View. In addition to looking at the condition of street pavement, the city and county are developing similar management systems for curbs and gutters, street signs, striping, storm drains, manhole covers, sidewalks, and lighting.
Once complete, the management system aims to more efficiently manage and maintain the city and county’s roadway infrastructure. The effort could also help the city and county save money in the future by identifying roads that are deteriorating sooner when they are able to be repaired with lower-cost treatments such as chip-seal.
Brian Hensel, the city's deputy Public Works street director, said that the more a street deteriorates, the more it will cost to repair.
Aaron Wilson, the city's transportation planning manager, said the data was collected by trucks with LIDAR, lasers and street imagery capabilities that drove down every city and county street to get a detailed view of current conditions. That data is then compiled and put into a system to measure things like cracking and rutting, and is used to create a "pavement condition index," which uses a number rating to give the city a better idea of which roads are deteriorating.
Wilson said the street imagery will not be viewable by the public because it does not blur out license plates and other personal information, although he said that the city would like to find a way to display pavement condition information on a map for the public to view at some point.
In the past, the city relied on windshield surveys which did not yield similar data to that used by the Montana Department of Transportation, but the new data will better align with state results. Wilson also said it only took a week or two to survey almost 500 miles of roadway, meaning it will be easy to repeat in the future.
The city also plans to use the pavement data in combination with other projects, such as water main replacements, to streamline construction schedules and save money. Hansel said one of the main takeaways from the project has been that current street budgets are not keeping up with the need to keep the streets updated.
