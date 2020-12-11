Politics Pop: Roadway imaging helps manage city and county street conditions

The Missoula City Council approved a $128,000 project to add more security to City Hall. The project, which will pull money from the city's general fund, will add a new "secure entry" doors to City Hall on the Ryman Street entrance, a check-in desk, and a new door inside the building as a secure point of access for the public coming into or out of the office spaces and courts, city facilities manager Matt Lawson told the Council's Public Works Committee on Wednesday. The city will also contract with a security guard through a private company, and will not use a police officer, Lawson said.

The city is currently holding all public meetings virtually due to the pandemic, but Lawson said the check-in desk will also function as a health screening checkpoint if needed due to COVID-19. The project will also include heating, venting, air conditioning and electrical updates, among other things, to accommodate for the new space.

Public Works voted to approve the project in an 11-0 vote with councilor Jesse Ramos absent. Council approved the project after the federal Department of Homeland Security completed an audit on the city's facilities and recommended the changes, according to city documents.