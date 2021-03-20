Politics Pop: Westside development moves forward, Missoula's Trust Montana receives HOME funding

A plan to rezone an area a bit less than a half block with eight mobile homes and two existing structures near Westside Park got approval from the Missoula Planning Board this week.

A proposed site plan for the area, which is about 38,985 square feet off Shakespeare and Burton streets, calls for 24 units. The zoning designation is neighborhood business and would allow for light commercial use. The property could technically contain up to 38 dwelling units with a maximum height of 40 feet.

However, the plans submitted by the developers include only residential usage at this time and will likely not include any large apartment buildings.

The scheduled start date would be on approval of a site plan by the city, said Paul Forsting of IMEG, the civil engineering and land use firm consulting on the project. The land is owned by Westside Village LLC.

Parking concerns were brought up and the plans call for 29 parking spots. Current tenants in the area have already been notified their leases are ending. Some of the mobile homes will be refurbished, and all other structures will be torn down.

The plan is on the consent agenda for Monday's City Council meeting.