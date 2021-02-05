Poll: Westerners believe climate change growing threat

“We are seeing strong voter concern for nature, which is translating into calls for bold action on public lands in the West,” said Katrina Miller-Stevens, director of the State of the Rockies Project and an assistant professor at Colorado College. “If federal and state policy leaders are looking for direction on public lands, the view from the West is clear.”

Over the decade, the slice of Western people who think climate change is an extremely or very serious problem has grown from 27% to 54%. In Montana, 43% of respondents put climate change in the extremely- or very-serious category.

Poll analyst David Metz of Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin Metz and Associates said he was struck by the wide support for expanding and conserving public lands. Montana voters produced the second-lowest favorable nod — but even that was 71%. Nevada was highest with 82%. That could boost momentum for President Joe Biden’s “30 by 30” commitment to protect 30% of the nation’s land and ocean space by 2030.

“This really is an area, in a time when we’re talking about unity, that members of all three parties are strongly behind something,” Metz said. The poll found 63% of Republicans, 80% of Independents and 92% of Democrats support the idea.