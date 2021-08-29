Polson community heals following Boulder 2700 fire

POLSON — Gregor Tavenner held up a leaf of a grape plant in his vineyard this past week, fresh with bright green, sprouting clusters of new grapes.
Just two weeks ago, the plant was charred and covered in embers.
Tavenner lost a two-story house, two-car garage and greenhouse on his property at Flathead Lake as a result of the Boulder 2700 fire. His land has proved itself resilient as it starts to recuperate.
The Boulder 2700 fire, about 60% contained as of Aug. 24, started 9 miles east of Polson on July 31. It’s ripped through roughly 2,230 acres in the last month.
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped to squelch the blaze, but the impacts are still reverberating across the Polson community.
“You have to take a more metaphysical approach. I’m not the first one who’s had their house burned down,” Tavenner said while gazing out across Flathead Lake. “At least we’re all safe.”
Grapes are one fruit in a handful of treasures Tavenner grows on his property, which has also served as an orchard since the 1960s. He’s lived there just shy of 25 years.
Susan Carstensen lives down the road from Tavenner, closer to the south end of the lake but still near where Boulder 2700 was active. Her home was spared, but her nerves about going up the highway still linger.
She and her family left the night the fire started.
“When we were being evacuated, we couldn’t even think straight,” she said.
After being evacuated for several days, Carstensen remembers returning home and finding ash and embers littered on the inside.
She is extremely grateful for the work of the firefighters and for her home being saved, but says her heart is broken for those who lost property.
“The cooperation and sense of community was palpable,” she said.
Now, she wants to make sure the community prioritizes giving back to the responders who risked their lives.
John McCullough, chief of the Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department, says his volunteer firefighters have experienced overwhelming gratitude from the community.
That's kept their spark alive while doing such difficult work, he added.
“The community support has been wonderful," he said, sitting in front of a thank-you note from a young Flathead Lake resident named Lucy.
"When a homeowner or resident pulls in and just says, ‘hey, thanks’ — that’s moving. That goes so far at a volunteer agency like this. (Community support) is the backbone of Montana, that attitude to be bigger for your neighbor and to help when you can.”
McCullough also stressed his appreciation for the support Finley Point received from other agencies in the area, including several mutual aid agencies, federal and local support.
Responding agencies saved thousands of buildings, but there were 14 primary and 17 secondary structures lost.
“The takeaway from this is we must maintain the relationships we built through this incident,” McCullough said. “Our fellow firefighters who brought their A game and responded are what support our community and what will continue to do so in the future. That holds greater value to me than any monetary donation and I’ll do my best to maintain those relationships.”
When McCullough found himself having to tell someone their home wasn’t saved, he said he felt gratitude and understanding from homeowners.
“It’s been healing on both sides,” McCullough explained, saying talking through events helps people to understand what happened to their property.
When asked what it was like to be on the front lines of fighting Boulder 2700, he said, "Belittling.”
“The power and energy and force that came down that mountain was apocalyptic. The fire behavior was absolutely out of this world,” McCullough said.
The defining trait of this fire’s timeline was its wind shift, he added, saying the wind-driven inferno swallowed them and sent embers all the way over Flathead Lake.
Tavenner says the brilliance of the Finley firefighters and other agencies is what prevented more property from being lost.
Now, a fundraiser is underway to gather donations to get equipment and support to local firefighters at the Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department, an agency that is volunteer-driven.
Having funding to buy comfortable equipment that keeps firefighters safe helps responders better serve communities when fires are threatening their safety and homes, McCullough said.
“It’s important to have quality equipment because of safety. We’re not going to do anything unless we can do it safely,” McCullough said.
Three weeks later, Tavenner isn’t sure about rebuilding or what the future holds. He’s been living in a small cabin on his land that was saved.
He scatters sprinklers throughout the property to help with regrowth and to give some moisture to the hillsides.
“You grow back stronger,” Tavenner said. “Awareness breeds prevention, breeds education, breeds survival.”
Donations can be made via Venmo on the Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department website or on Facebook. Contributions can also be mailed to 35408 Montana Highway 35, Polson, MT, 59860, with checks payable to "Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department."