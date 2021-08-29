Polson community heals following Boulder 2700 fire

McCullough also stressed his appreciation for the support Finley Point received from other agencies in the area, including several mutual aid agencies, federal and local support.

Responding agencies saved thousands of buildings, but there were 14 primary and 17 secondary structures lost.

“The takeaway from this is we must maintain the relationships we built through this incident,” McCullough said. “Our fellow firefighters who brought their A game and responded are what support our community and what will continue to do so in the future. That holds greater value to me than any monetary donation and I’ll do my best to maintain those relationships.”

When McCullough found himself having to tell someone their home wasn’t saved, he said he felt gratitude and understanding from homeowners.

“It’s been healing on both sides,” McCullough explained, saying talking through events helps people to understand what happened to their property.

When asked what it was like to be on the front lines of fighting Boulder 2700, he said, "Belittling.”

“The power and energy and force that came down that mountain was apocalyptic. The fire behavior was absolutely out of this world,” McCullough said.