Polson fire consumes two homes

Two Polson homes were considered total losses after a fire Wednesday morning that spared residents and emergency responders any injury, according to Police City Fire.

Polson Fire officials said Thursday the fire so far is believed to be accidental. The local department is working with the State Fire Marshal's Office on the ongoing investigation.

Forty firefighters from four different fire departments — Polson City Fire, Polson Rural Fire, Finley Point Fire and Ronan Fire Department — responded to the blaze near the Flathead Lake shore Wednesday morning, which began with a call at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday from the 500 block of Third Street West, according to a release from Polson City Fire.

The first fire crews to arrive found a single-family home fully ablaze. The only occupant of the home had been awoken by a smoke alarm and made it outside.

"Due to heavy fire conditions and close proximity of the structures, the fire extended to the house located to the south of the initial fire," Polson Fire spokesperson Jodi O'Sullivan said in the release. "The residents of the second involved house were alerted by law enforcement and self-evacuated."