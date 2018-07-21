POLSON — Flathead Lake’s southern end spent Saturday under warm, cloudless skies — perfect weather for the Polson Main Street Flathead Cherry Festival.
“I just love all the people coming into town and seeing what we have,” said Marilyn Frame with the Polson Business Association. She was helping set up and coordinate about 125 booths and vendors lining Polson’s Main Street, offering everything from bison skulls to drone land-surveying services. Rides had been set up on one of the side streets. On another, Washington-based steel drum band Bram Bratá was setting up for a concert.
But as its name suggests, the Cherry Festival’s main draw is the sweet, juicy fruit harvested around this year and trucked down the shore of Flathead Lake.
The lake area provides clean water, good drainage, long daylight hours, warm summer days and cool nights — factors that prolong the growing season and produce a better-tasting cherry, according to Flathead Lake Cherry Growers, Inc.
This agricultural cooperative produces 3 to 4 million pounds of the fruit each year, and has organized cherry growers in the region since 1935. Polson’s street festival is relatively young; Frame said it started about 15 years ago. But it struck the growers as a good selling opportunity, and they partnered to create an event timed with the cherry harvest.
The festival, Frame said, helps to “bring awareness of the cherries that we have on the lake, and [provide] availability and easier access to buy them.”
“It's sometimes hard to stop on Highway 35 to stop and buy” cherries, she said, “so we try to have plenty of trucks here. We have five different trucks here selling cherries.”
One of those trucks had come from Busy Bee Orchard on Finley Point, founded by Richard and Bernice Beighle about 30 years ago. The annual cherry harvest now serves as a family reunion. While most of their crop goes to large retailers, Richard and Bernice’s children and grandchildren were busy selling just-picked fruit from their stand at the corner of Main Street and Fourth Avenue.
“The harvest was going pretty well, it started this morning,” said 15-year-old Finn Beighle of Missoula.
“It's been late though,” said his cousin, 14-year-old Anika Beighle of Anchorage, Alaska. “Typically we always started harvest two weeks ago, but the past few years have been later” — probably, she said, due to the weather. “It’s been really hot, and they've been smaller.”
Even so, buyers were coming at a steady clip to pick up bags of their fruit. Anika said their varieties include Skeenas, Attikas and Lamberts. But it’s the Rainier, a red-and-yellow variety, “which is our specialty cherry.”
Guests can also sample later stages of the cherry supply chain. Mary and Rusty Carl’s Ronan business, Home on the Range Pies, has been supplying “Walkin’ Around Pie” — rectangular slabs of pie, wrapped in paper for easy carrying — for nine years.
“They sell good,” said Rusty. “We don’t ever get any complaints.’
Sweet and tangy with the region’s signature fruit, but thin and jelled enough to be eaten with one hand, their pies let festival-goers enjoy Flathead cherries with minimal mess. But the two-day celebration has a stickier side, with pit-spitting and pie-eating contests scheduled for later in the day.
Between events like these and the range of products on offer, Frame said that “it's just a really fun, friendly event, just a small town event with lots of good food.”
The Polson Main Street Flathead Cherry Festival is sponsored by Flathead Lake Cherry Growers, Inc. and the Polson Business Community. It will resume from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visit flatheadcherryfestival.com for more information.