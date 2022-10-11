 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Polson man suspected of attempted child sex abuse

Lake County officials arrested a Polson man on suspicion of trying to entice a minor girl for sex last week. 

At about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, 911 got a report of a man in a work truck attempting to lure a girl to his home in Polson, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. 

The girl was under 16 years old, the release stated. Investigators determined she was walking home when the suspect, 59-year-old Scott Johnson, allegedly offered her money to come back to his house. 

Deputies arrested Johnson at his residence and brought him to the Lake County jail. 

