Polson man suspected of attempted child sex abuse

Lake County officials arrested a Polson man on suspicion of trying to entice a minor girl for sex last week.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, 911 got a report of a man in a work truck attempting to lure a girl to his home in Polson, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was under 16 years old, the release stated. Investigators determined she was walking home when the suspect, 59-year-old Scott Johnson, allegedly offered her money to come back to his house.

Deputies arrested Johnson at his residence and brought him to the Lake County jail.