Polson police arrest 13 people on drug, child endangerment charges

Authorities arrested over a dozen people on Monday in connection to an all-day drug raid in Polson.

Polson police identified three houses throughout city limits believed to be interconnected in the use and distribution of meth and fentanyl, according to a Polson Police Department press release. In the two and a half week investigation, police determined there were kids living in one of the homes.

"We are committed to drug endangered children and to that end, residential search warrants were executed to safely remove these children from an atrocious environment," the press release said.

The operation started at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and wrapped up around 6 p.m. The homes targeted by law enforcement were located at 13th Avenue West, Seventh Avenue East and 12th Avenue East, Polson Police Captain George Simpson said.

Thirteen individuals were taken into custody on charges ranging from criminal possession of dangerous drugs, endangering the welfare of children, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, the release said. Four additional people were arrested but are not in custody due to jail over-crowding.

Two children were removed as part of a simultaneous CPS investigation.

Searches of the properties turned up suspected fentanyl and meth, along with multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Decaying wildlife parts were located and seized, prompting a Flathead Tribal Game Warden investigation for possible wildlife violations. Multiple junk vehicles were also towed from the houses.

Names of the arrested individuals haven't been released yet to protect the privacy of the children and ongoing investigations, the release said.

Assisting agencies included Northwest MT regional SWAT team, Kalispell Special Response Team, Two Bear Air, Flathead Tribal Police, Tribal CPS, Tribal Game Warden, Flathead K-9 Foundation and Lake County Emergency Dispatch Center.

“This would not have been possible without the cooperation from our community, assistance from our northwest Montana law enforcement partners and investigation by your outstanding Polson Officers," Police Chief Wade Nash said.

