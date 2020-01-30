Polson senior's VFW essay taking him to national competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

McDonald's family crowded into a room at the high school Thursday morning to see the VFW present him with the awards earned through the state ranks. His father, Rob McDonald, said he was impressed with what his son created out of the open-ended essay prompt.

"When I am able to step back from this a bit, I can see how Joseph brings a more modern sensibility to a classic topic," said McDonald, who is also a spokesman for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. "He shows me how the younger generation breathes a freshness into traditional American ideals."

Despite the opportunity that's come McDonald's way via his essay, Sr. Vice Commander of the Ronan VFW Post David Bennett said it has been tough to get students to participate in the program.

"My experience in the last five years, it's been like pulling teeth to get people interested in sitting down and taking an hour to write something down," Bennett said. "We're going to take all this information to all the other schools and say, 'Look at this.' They will see that this young man has got $2,250 and all he had to do was write this."

That's not meant to shortchange McDonald, who is on the high school tennis team, the speech and debate team, and also was accepted to Stanford University in December.