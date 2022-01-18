Polson woman dies in crash; pedestrian killed in Hungry Horse accident ID’d

One pedestrian collision near St. Ignatius left a Polson woman dead on Friday, and officials have released the name of a woman killed on Highway 2 on Jan. 9.

The Polson woman was walking along Highway 93 when a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup struck her around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a report from Montana Highway Patrol. She was declared dead on arrival.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors. Road conditions were listed as bare and dry, the report said. There were no other injuries or fatalities reported, and the name of the deceased has not been released.

The victim's name in a second pedestrian crash from last week has been released by Flathead County officials.

Tamryn Strickrodt, 33, of Butte, died on Jan. 9 when she was hit by a small passenger car on Highway 2 between Hungry Horse and Coram, a Tuesday news release from Flathead County said.

The car was traveling eastbound. Strickrodt died at the scene. Montana Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation, the release said.

