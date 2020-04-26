Polson woman spends stimulus check to feed others: 'You can't keep me down'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Conventional wisdom suggests not spending all your money in one place, but that’s exactly what Nancy Hausermann did when her COVID-19 stimulus check came through: All $1,200 went to food for anyone in need.

As the clock approached noon on Friday, Hausermann stood alone under a canopy on the side of Rocky Point Road outside Polson, surrounded by bread, eggs, potatoes, corn on the cob, fruit and more. Anyone in need of food was welcome to take it.

"I just can't stand seeing someone go hungry," she said.

Hausermann, 64, said the local school districts and Boys and Girls Club have essentially covered the need to get food to children in and around Polson. Most folks who stop by Hausermann’s stand are elderly, living on a fixed income and scared to go into a grocery store, she said.

It’s a bigger setup than she had in the days before. Her $1,200 came and went in the first day or two, and she only had one table to display the free food. But like the coronavirus, charity has proven contagious in Polson. After a photo of her makeshift stand alongside a “free food” sign permeated through social media last week, donations of food and money poured in and a local church offered up the canopy and more tables.