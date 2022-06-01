Popular Johnsrud Road along Blackfoot River closed for construction

You'll have to take the long route if you want to channel the spirit of "A River Runs Through It" this summer.

A heavily used but dusty and narrow gravel road that provides access for anglers, boaters and campers to the scenic Blackfoot River near Missoula will be closed for construction this summer and most of the fall.

The popular Johnsrud-McNamara Road, which is about 17 miles east of Missoula and runs parallel to the Blackfoot River starting from Johnsrud Park, provides access to the Whitaker Bridge boat launch and five Bureau of Land Management recreation sites. The heavy traffic on the road causes lots of dust, and the road requires lots of maintenance.

This summer, the Bureau of Land Management and the Federal Highway Administration are undertaking a $5 million project to pave the road.

"The road will receive a new drainage structure, an aggregate base and will be paved," said Carissa Yedica, the project's engineer.

Roughly 5.7 miles of the road will be improved. The closure will be from Messina Drive to Whitaker Bridge.

“The project was approved to improve the long-term condition of the road, which has degraded to its native road base and would need to be improved and re-graveled in the near future if the proposed action were not approved,” said western Montana BLM district manager Katie Stevens in a statement. “This stretch of road gets steady enough use during the busy season that dust is frequently hanging in the river corridor, and the noise of vehicles steadily passing is noticeable when recreating on the river."

The endeavor aims to reduce washboarding, potholes and long-term maintenance costs significantly, which will allow the field office’s annual maintenance budget to be spent on upkeep for other roads accessing public lands.

“Chip-sealing this portion of road will decrease annual maintenance costs by approximately 50% each year over a 30-year lifespan, allowing the field office to better keep up with annual road maintenance needs on other public lands in the area,” Stevens said. “We know a lot of people value the undeveloped nature of this road as part of the overall recreation experience in this area, and so we carefully considered the tradeoffs associated with this road becoming more hardened and developed."

It's going to be short-term pain for long-term gain, she added.

"On balance, the benefits outweigh the detriments, especially in light of maintenance costs when considering future recreation use around Missoula," she said.

The Blackfoot River corridor was part of the setting for the 1976 fly-fishing-focused novella "A River Runs Through It" by Missoula author Norman Maclean. It was later turned into a blockbuster movie hit starring Brad Pitt. The river sees heavy use during the warm months, and it's often hard to find a parking spot at Johnsrud Park on the weekends.

The road closure began on May 31 and is expected to last until the end of October. People can still access Whitaker Bridge and the boat launch there by driving in from the east via Ninemile Prairie. Recreationists can still park at Johnsrud Park and access the boat launch there.

However, access to the BLM campsites along Johnsrud-McNamara Road will be closed off.

Homeowners on Messina Drive will still be able to access their property. Traffic will be accommodated between Johnsrud Park and Messina Drive with delays from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. during weekdays.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.