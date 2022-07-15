Population growth challenges Missoula first responders

Missoula first responders scrambled around a neighborhood, Milk-Bones in hand, as they searched for a small, brown King Charles Spaniel during an emergency call last week.

El Diablo, the runaway canine, had barely settled back into his owner’s arms before the strident beeping of the Missoula Fire Department’s emergency alert sent the engine racing to another incident.

While situations like El Diablo’s are relatively rare, Missoula first responders are increasingly finding themselves jumping from call to call.

The Missoula Fire Department alone saw a 52% increase in call volume over the course of the past five years.

“Call volumes have just continued to increase with the expansion of the city,” said Assistant Chief Philip Keating.

A growing population, particularly in the high-use category, which includes older Missoulians and unhoused people, is contributing to the increase in call volume.

Missoula Fire Department

The level of growth is quickly outpacing operations at agencies like the Missoula Fire Department, which hasn’t seen a hiring increase since the late 2000s.

The Missoula Fire Department currently includes 79 operations staff across five stations.

Last year, they responded to 11,246 total calls. Those were divided among 7,170 emergency medical services calls, 977 service calls, 322 hazard calls and 211 fire calls.

Call volume has increased substantially: 9,437 in 2020, 8,925 in 2019, 9,043 in 2018 and 8,651 in 2017. Some of that increase can be attributed to the addition of the mobile support unit, a special response team staffed by two firefighters that was added in fall 2020.

The trend in call volume is putting a strain on the fire department’s operations.

The Missoula Fire Department aims for 90% station reliability, a metric that would see a given fire station respond to a call in its own district nine out of 10 times. Increasingly though, stations are being drawn to emergencies outside their districts as they cover for other stations in the department.

“Depending on the time frames, we’re falling below that 90%,” Keating said.

Station reliability is crucial, because an engine in position in its own district can respond more quickly to an emergency than an engine coming in from another district.

Keating stressed the importance of a fast response when dealing with scenarios like strokes and cardiac arrest.

“It turns into a much bigger deal depending on the type of call, so having those stations staffed is important,” Keating explained.

When firefighters are drawn to additional calls outside their districts, it also cuts into their training time, Keating added.

The fire department sought to mitigate the impacts of lowered station reliability by adding an additional response unit, an ambulance staffed with two firefighters that could handle low-acuity calls.

“We tried to align that with our higher call volume times so we would have additional staffing to cover some of those calls,” said Keating.

According to Keating, that program was effective, but funding fell short and it had to be scrapped.

Now, the Missoula Fire Department is asking for an additional engine during peak times in its proposal for this fiscal year’s budget.

“That would give us some additional benefits: they could run any call. They could run low acuity, high acuity, they could run fire calls, rescue calls, vehicle accidents and it would be staffed with three people,” said Keating. He added the additional engine would create more training opportunities for firefighters on staff.

But Keating wasn’t sure the financial climate in the city would make it possible to add another engine.

“With the current budget, were trying to figure out how to make that work still,” he said. “That’s going to be tough for us so we’re going to look at other ways to modify that.”

Missoula Rural Fire

Outside the city limits, firefighters face similar dilemmas.

The Missoula Rural Fire District saw calls go up 22.5% over the past two years.

In 2020, the fire district received 2,783 calls for service. In 2021, that number went up to 3,210.

Call volume for this year is up to 1,771 to date, on pace for 3,590 for the year as a whole.

“I know Montana is seeing, for a lot of reasons, a definite uptick,” said Chief Chris Newman.

In Newman’s experience, the population influx is one of the major contributors to the increase in call volume.

“We’re obviously seeing a big jump,” noted Newman. “Everyone’s seeing an increase of folks coming into this great state.”

With that jump, Missoula Rural Fire faces extra obstacles.

“The consistent increase in call volumes is concerning,” Newman said.

He added the fire district is receiving an increase of collision calls, which occur when two emergency calls come in at the same time.

“The chance of that happening increases as our call volume increases,” Newman explained. “That’s one of our concerns.”

Like his counterpart in the city, Newman said it would help to increase staffing at the Missoula Rural Fire Department.

Some stations only have two firefighters on staff at any given time, according to Newman.

“We could easily have 20 more firefighters on staff right now and still probably be technically understaffed,” he said.

But volunteerism is down and a hiring increase could only happen with a mill levy increase approved by voters.

With limited resources and surging call volume, Newman said, “we’re trying to strike a balance.”

MESI

Although less drastic, other emergency services providers have also seen their call volume rise in recent years.

For the past 20 years, Missoula Emergency Services Inc. ambulances saw their call volume in the city go up 4 or 5% every year. Last year, MESI call volume jumped 9%.

Manager Jeff Welch attributed the increase to the growing population.

“We probably did have a boost,” he said.

MESI recently saw a particular increase in interagency calls involving transfers between facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred that uptick as facilities reached their capacities.

Those transfers can take place as far away as Mineral and Granite counties and even in Spokane and Kalispell.

“We go to wherever,” said Welch. “That’s just tough on us. Life is challenging. That’s why it’s a four-letter word.”

Still, Welch said the private ambulance company generally has the resources it needs to respond to calls on a day-to-day basis.

“It happens where you get those influxes,” Welch admitted, but he said upticks in call volumes are generally “short-lived.”

Law enforcement

One area that hasn’t seen call volume increases is law enforcement.

The Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office have both noticed decreasing call volume over the past several years, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the demand for their services is waning.

Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold said MPD has recently seen an increase in violent crimes and complex calls requiring multiple officers to respond, even though overall call volume is going down.

Police call volume was 32,581 in 2018, 31,628 in 2019 and 29,239 in 2020.

DUIs and situations where a person had to be removed both increased over those three years.

Drug incidents, traffic crashes, theft and traffic stops all decreased over the same time frame.

In the sheriff’s office, 2017 call volume was 26,959, followed by 27,386 calls in 2018 and 25,444 in 2019. Calls dropped to 21,804 in 2020 before rebounding to 22,789 in 2021.

Arnold stressed law enforcement is not exempt from the growth pressures other agencies are facing.

“As the city grows it does increase the demand on police,” she said.