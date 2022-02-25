Portion of chain-link fence at Missoula fairgrounds to be removed, other improvements slated

A famous eyesore — a chain-link fence that's made the cherished, publicly owned Missoula County Fairgrounds appear somewhat like an off-limits compound — will finally get ripped out in the near future.

The Missoula County commissioners voted earlier this week to approve $499,262 for a contract to replace the chain-link fencing on South Avenue next to the fairgrounds with a half wall and more eye-pleasing X-shaped fencing.

Emily Brock, the county’s director of economic and land development, said the new fence will allow neighboring businesses and people passing by to enjoy the historic buildings and plaza at the fairgrounds.

Some fencing is necessary to ensure that children, livestock and horses are separated from the 30,000 vehicles that drive through the nearby Malfunction Junction intersection every day, she noted.

The removal of the imposing fence has been a priority for many years.

“I made a bet with somebody in 2015 that I would get the chain link fence around the fairgrounds removed within two years,” Brock told the commissioners. “I did not win that bet, but I’m still happy it’s going to come down.”

County commissioners Josh Slotnick and Juanita Vero were both dripping with sarcasm after Brock made the announcement.

“We love that fence!” Slotnick said, grinning.

“Isn’t it historic?” Vero asked, obviously joking.

Barbed wire was removed from the top of the fence in 2012, but Brock said many times during her years as fairgrounds director that the removal of the rest of the fence was high on the list of requests from citizens.

Brock is speaking with contractors next week to find out when the work can get done.

The project will not raise taxes, because it’s already been paid for by the county through the Fairgrounds Special District.

The money approved Tuesday will also pay for adding a new entrance archway that reflects the history of the fairgrounds. It will say "Missoula County Fairgrounds" and will look a lot like a former version.

“I just think it’s kinda cool,” Brock said, showing the commissioners a rendering of what the archway will look like once it’s installed on the South Avenue entrance. “It’s actually really similar to a historic archway that was there.”

The contract also will pay for a new driveway and sidewalks that connect the newly installed Fairway Drive and the recently renovated Home Arts Building to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, as well as perennial landscaping and improvements to historic light poles.

“We’ll be shoring up the historic light posts along Mercantile Alley,” Brock said. “We had previously purchased some lighting that’s designed to be dangled between them. Unfortunately, when we hung it, it was too heavy and started pulling the posts out of the ground so we put a hold on that project until we can shore up the light posts. But the lighting’s already been purchased.”

This work will be the last of what is called Phase I of the fairgrounds redevelopment, other than remodeling the public restrooms and the Floriculture Building. The chain-link fencing along Russell Street will not be removed as part of this project. Brock said that will have to be a part of Phase II, which is not expected to be funded through the Fairgrounds Special District. That second phase, which might include ice rink improvements and other measures, may have to be funded through a general obligation bond that would need to be voted on by county residents.

“This is the last project for Phase I, this is the end of our money,” Brock said. “This wraps it up. This will tie the modern Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center with the historic plaza and the historic fairgrounds in a beautiful way.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.