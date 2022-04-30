Portions of Blue Mountain Road to close May 2 for maintenance

Starting May 2, a portion of the Blue Mountain Road #365 will be closed Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for maintenance work. The closure will begin just above the lower motorized trailhead at milepost 3.0 and ends at its junction with Blue Mountain Lookout Road #2137.

The road will be open on weekends and outside of working hours on weekdays. The lower 3 miles of the Blue Mountain Road will remain open.

Missoula District Ranger Crystal Stonesifer said that this is the first of many projects that will benefit the critical deferred maintenance around many high-use areas on the Missoula Ranger District that will be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

This project will improve the road surface above the lower motorized trailhead to make it suitable for passenger vehicles. Other planned work funded by the Great American Outdoors Act will include the Rock Creek recreation corridor, Pattee Canyon Recreation Area and the Lee Creek Campground.

For more information on the Blue mountain Road project, please contact the Missoula Ranger District at 406-329-3814 or visit fs.usda.gov/lolo.

