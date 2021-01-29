Post offices in Missoula, St. Regis eye new locations

Two U.S. Post Office stations in Missoula and St. Regis are looking to relocate due to a loss of a lease at their current locations, according to a Friday press release from USPS.

In Missoula, the U.S. Postal Service’s Hellgate station at 200 E. Broadway may continue to operate in its current location in the downtown federal building, pending a successful agreement with the City of Missoula and Missoula County. The local governments are considering a joint purchase of the federal building for use as office space. But until a deal is finalized, the federal agency is on the hunt for an alternative home.

In St. Regis, the Main Post Office located at 90 Mullan Road W is looking to relocate retail services to 330 State Highway 135. However, the station will also consider other locations within one mile of the current post office.

Both facilities are looking to relocate "as close as reasonably possible" to their existing locations.