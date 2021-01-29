Post offices in Missoula, St. Regis eye new locations

Two U.S. Post Office stations in Missoula and St. Regis are looking to relocate due to a loss of a lease at their current locations, according to a Friday press release from USPS.
In Missoula, the U.S. Postal Service’s Hellgate station at 200 E. Broadway may continue to operate in its current location in the downtown federal building, pending a successful agreement with the City of Missoula and Missoula County. The local governments are considering a joint purchase of the federal building for use as office space. But until a deal is finalized, the federal agency is on the hunt for an alternative home.
In St. Regis, the Main Post Office located at 90 Mullan Road W is looking to relocate retail services to 330 State Highway 135. However, the station will also consider other locations within one mile of the current post office.
Both facilities are looking to relocate "as close as reasonably possible" to their existing locations.
The USPS Hellgate station in Missoula currently leases space from the federal General Services Administration, which handles government building leases and currently owns the federal building. There have not been any negotiations started yet with the city and county on a specific lease for the federal building. But Dale Bickell, the city's chief administrative officer, said that the city indicated to USPS that it is open to a lease to keep the Hellgate Station post office in the federal building.
"The Postal Service values its place in the communities we serve at our Post Offices, Stations, and Branches throughout the nation," USPS communication specialist Floyd Wagoner said in an email. "As a self-supporting government entity (not funded by taxpayer dollars) the Postal Service continually evaluates its network of retail, delivery, and mail processing facilities and makes decisions about how best to align our network for the future."
Wagoner said that many leased USPS facilities are privately held real estate, although some are leased through the GSA.
If the Missoula Hellgate station does not reach an agreement to remain in its current location, USPS will look for another facility within the 59802 ZIP code that is approximately 4,200 square feet and has at least 32 parking spots.
The new St. Regis facility will need about 1,800 square feet and at least 15 parking spots, the press release stated.
Members of the public can send comments on the proposals within the next 30 days to the United States Postal Service, Attn. Missoula MT Hellgate Station Relocation or Attn. St. Regis MT Relocation (respectively), PO BOX 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.
Retail services will continue at both of the current sites until the new locations are ready or until the leases are up at either of the current locations.