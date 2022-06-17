'Potent combination for disaster': Snow, floods clobber bikepacking race

More than a dozen people competing in a cross-country bicycle race were rescued in Montana and southern British Columbia in recent days as unseasonable snow and rain drenched the region, soaking riders and increasing the risk of deadly hypothermia.

At least one rider, a 25-year-old from Wyoming, was rescued in Glacier National Park. Many others were rescued outside Fernie, British Columbia. The freak June snow also second long-distance bike race that had piled up dozens of participants on the border of Yellowstone National Park.

The 2022 Tour Divide bikepacking race, a 2,745-mile course mostly on dirt roads and trails, hews close to the Continental Divide from Banff, Alberta, to Antelope Wells, New Mexico. The race began at 8 a.m. on June 10. Almost all of the event's 186 entrants this year were riding in Montana or near Fernie, British Columbia, this past week when an atmospheric river dropped record amounts of rain and snow across the area. The precipitation was part of the same system that demolished large parts of Yellowstone National Park, Red Lodge, Paradise Valley and the Beartooth Highway.

Quinn Gregory, a 27-year-old rider in Tour Divide, said on Wednesday that he believed many riders still had no idea last weekend that a storm system was on its way to the area. As soon as he crossed the border into the U.S., he said, his cell phone began working again and he received alerts of a winter weather advisory for the region. But when he talked to other racers, "nobody had any idea."

"I think I talked to eight or nine people about it and not one of them was aware what was coming," he said. "You're in such a bubble while you're racing because you have no cell service. You can experience the weather but you can't predict forward."

Gregory, who works as a full-time bike messenger in New York City, was competing in Tour Divide for the first time, though he has prior bikepacking experience. Once he considered the weather forecast on Sunday, he decided to forego riding up Red Meadow, west of the North Fork, and instead hunkered down that night in a cabin near Polebridge, miles short of his goal for the day. On Monday he traveled up the Red Meadow drainage and west over the divide to Whitefish.

"There was a lot of snow up there," he said, estimating 4 or 5 feet at the Red Meadow Campground. "The descent was unrideable for quite a ways. It was pretty significant rain up there. There was a lot of snow."

After overnighting in Bigfork, he set out Tuesday with a goal of clearing Richmond Ridge, east of Seeley, that day. Fifteen miles south of Bigfork, visibility was down to a quarter-mile, rain set in, wind picked up and the rain turned to snow. If he pushed on to Richmond Ridge, he realized, "I'm just going to be in a really bad situation. Soaking wet, the weather's going to be worse at that altitude."

"I just decided, f--- this, I'm done," and he turned around, abandoning the race.

Also on the course is Gary Johnson, a two-term governor of New Mexico and the Libertarian Party nominee for president in 2012 and 2016. Johnson, 69, is also a prolific long-distance cyclist and has completed Tour Divide and other major events including the Leadville 100 multiple times in recent years. GPS data showed Johnson holed up along Grave Creek Road north of Fortine for the whole day during Tuesday's snow. On Wednesday he rode east to the North Fork and then back west over Red Meadow, hitting Whitefish around 7 p.m.

Farther ahead on Tuesday, German bikepacking racer Markus Weinberg, a journalist and filmmaker, was crossing Richmond Ridge with an assortment of riders from around the globe. The group encountered a few feet of fresh snow with no track through, and "we pushed our bikes through the snow nearly three hours altogether, at least three hours."

"The whole day it was raining before. We were totally wet," he said. "We were totally wet and then we came into snow."

Weinberg, in good spirits and in Lincoln by Wednesday afternoon, called the snow a minor challenge and said such experiences are "why we do this." However, he said, "I was happy I was not alone at this part."

Rescue efforts

At least a dozen riders had been rescued by Fernie Search and Rescue over three days, according to Simon Piney, who directs the agency. At least three more people were rescued Wednesday afternoon.

"Most (rescues) have been precipitated by the weather here," Piney said, and most of the rescued riders were hypothermic. "This is some degrees worse than normal."

Glacier National Park rangers aboard a Minuteman Aviation helicopter from Missoula rescued Alex Minge of Riverton, Wyoming, on Tuesday afternoon. A Glacier spokesperson said that Minge had crashed his bike, ventured far off course and encountered floodwaters in the Kishenehn Creek drainage near the North Fork Flathead River. Minge was transported to a hospital. Park rangers were alerted by Flathead County Dispatch after Minge activated the SOS feature on his GPS device.

"The search and rescue was an international effort with several agencies involved including U.S. Border Patrol, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Fernie Search and Rescue out of British Columbia," the park spokesperson stated.

A U.S. government weather station at 6,030 feet on Stahl Peak east of Eureka showed that 21 inches of snow fell at the site across Monday and Tuesday. On Flattop Mountain east of Polebridge and the North Fork, a station at 6,300 feet picked up 17 inches. And the Noisy Basin station, which sits at 6,040 feet elevation east of Kalispell, received a whopping 37 inches.

Most rescues were carried out by helicopter in remote, mountainous terrain amid poor visibility and dangerous flying conditions, Piney said. Ground crews were also deployed in case helicopter rescue became impossible.

"Quite honestly it's a miracle that there haven't been any fatalities," Piney said. "It's horrible, there's no doubt about it, and of course these guys are burning through calories at a very high rate with very little equipment. It's a very potent combination for disaster."

More trouble in Yellowstone

Riders in a different event, the approximately 4,200-mile Trans Am Bike Race from Astoria, Oregon, to Yorktown, Virginia, were forced to reroute around Yellowstone National Park, after it closed due to catastrophic flooding. It was unclear if any riders were among the thousands of park visitors evacuated from Yellowstone last week, but GPS tracking showed riders shifting east over Teton Pass to Jackson, Wyoming, instead of along the standard route through the park.

On Tuesday, the Fremont County, Idaho, Office of Emergency Management announced that Forest Service Road 58, known as Red Rock Pass, on the Idaho-Montana border west of West Yellowstone, was closed due to flooding. The road, which is on the Tour Divide route, had washed out on the Idaho side, the office stated. The road was reopened by Wednesday afternoon.

Bikepacking is a niche discipline of cycling in which riders travel hundreds or even thousands of miles by bike, usually on dirt roads or trails, carrying everything they need to be self-sufficient in bags attached to their bikes. The bikes themselves may be stock mountain bikes or gravel-road bikes, or purpose-built rigs that combine qualities of both types of bike. Similar to long-distance backpacking, bikepackers – especially racers – often trim down their gear to the bare minimum of equipment needed for a route. That leaves little room for error or unexpected incidents.

Bikepacking races like Tour Divide are generally self-supported, meaning that riders are largely on their own and responsible for themselves from start to finish. There are no stops in Tour Divide; the less a rider sleeps or otherwise stops, the more they can ride. The first person to Antelope Wells wins. The prize: bragging rights.

British cyclist Mike Hall set the course record of 13 days, 22 hours, 51 minutes in 2016. Hall, 35 at the time, was struck and killed by a motorist while racing across Australia the following year.

Most participants take about a month to complete the course. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, five-and-a-half days into the race, French rider Sofiane Sehili, 40, was leading the race. He had already covered 1,131 miles and was headed east out of Grand Teton Nation Park in Wyoming and toward the Wind River Range.

Tour Divide participants carry GPS trackers linked to a publicly accessible site where friends and family track progress, and where the bikepacking community can see if riders deviate from the set course. So-called "dot watchers," bikepacking fans who often race as well, keep tabs on Tour Divide each year via the tracking site, and converse in social media groups dedicated to following the event.

Who officially puts on Tour Divide? "As far as I know, nobody," said Roger Mankus, a veteran long-distance cyclist and bikepacker based in Idaho. Mankus has ridden the Tour Divide route through southern Canada and most of Montana, and has completed numerous other across-the-country races, as well as all but one edition of the iconic Leadville 100 mountain bike race in Colorado. Many of his friends are currently on course in Tour Divide. He checks race updates on the tracking site and on Facebook every evening.

"It's still an underground race," he said, "there's no entry fees, no prizes."

Tour derailed

At Blackfoot Angler in Ovando, a popular stop for Tour Divide racers, owner Kathy Schoendoerfer described conditions on Wednesday as "a lot of mud. I mean, a lot of mud. You should see my floor.

"The mud's just getting into everything. It's in their jackets, their zippers aren't working. Today the big tales are about Richmond Ridge – that's above Seeley – and the amount of snow they had. One guy, he just said it was terrifying. He just kept repeating over and over again, 'It's terrifying.'"

Unlike other years, no one had yet come into Blackfoot Angler with hypothermia, she said, but "by the time they get here they're just glad to be here. Yesterday there was not a lot of happy faces."

The grassroots nature of the race, typical for such events, poses a challenge for trying to keep participants safe. Piney said that without a central race organization, it's difficult to warn riders of dangerous weather conditions or other hazards. On Monday, he posted in a Facebook group for people following the race: "We would like to draw your attention to the challenges of the route from Fernie to the US border, which are potentially extreme with the current weather. Fernie to the US border is typically 14-16 hours of riding. There is no food along the way. There is only one public shelter (Butts Cabin, about half way). The weather will be heavy precipitation for the next 24 hours, much of it snow at higher elevations. The risk of hypothermia is extreme and riders who are not sufficiently prepared are encouraged to delay this stage until the weather is more supportive."

On Wednesday, Piney said that "a number of people" heeded his advice. The tracking site showed that dozens of riders had remained in place. But many others forged ahead into dangerous conditions, and some had to be rescued.

Piney said he didn't want to discourage people from bikepacking or from racing Tour Divide, but he did hope that people would exercise caution and realize that the race isn't worth dying for.

"At the end of the day, we love people who indulge in outdoor activities, we're not the fun police ... but there are times when it's appropriate to back off."

