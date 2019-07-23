Missoula’s Poverello Center is going to replace a significant portion of the homeless shelter’s plumbing after two catastrophic sewage floods damaged the main-floor kitchen and lower-floor men’s dormitory.
The Poverello Center’s board and management currently are working with multiple engineering firms and plumbing contractors to identify and correct problems in the plumbing system.
“What we have learned so far is that there are some aspects of the plumbing system that although they are up to building codes, are subjected to an amount and type of use it is unable to handle,” executive director Amy Allison Thompson wrote in an email to the Missoulian. “Until we have a comprehensive fix to the plumbing issue, we are delaying any further repairs to the men’s dorm.”
Their woes began in early May, when sewage flooded the kitchen and lower dorm, making both unusable and causing about $150,000 in damage. That was more than five times the insurance policy covered.
The kitchen was reopened after a few weeks, and the Poverello Center was poised to allow people back into the men’s dorm, when the areas flooded again at the end of June.
“This second flood undid much of the repairs we had made to the men’s dorm, forcing the dorm to remain closed,” Allison Thompson wrote.
Jesse Jaeger, director of development and advocacy at the Pov, said due to the quick action by staff, the damage to the kitchen was much less than it was during the first flood. They’ve been able to remain open, serving meals to anywhere from 400 to 600 clients every day.
“The cost of the damage this time is much less than the previous time because the work hadn’t started on the kitchen repairs, in terms of getting the Sheetrock up and the quick action of the staff,” Jaeger said, adding that they’ll be filing another claim with their insurance company.
He declined to comment on whether the contractor or engineering firm who handled the plumbing when the building was constructed in 2014 would be sued.
Jaeger is cautiously optimistic that work on the plumbing could start next week.
“Throughout this week, we will be making final decisions about what repairs need to be made. Then we’re pulling the trigger on what needs to happen next week,” he said.
The Poverello Center is providing shelter for about 150 people each night. Jaeger said they have a “leaning tower of mattresses” inside the building each day that are spread out for sleeping at night.
“It’s constricted space for our staff, and the clients are feeling tight, but both are really resilient and working together,” Jaeger said. “It’s been incredibly hard the last couple months, but we are trying our best to stay positive and work toward solutions.
“If this would have happened in the winter, it would have been much worse.”
Jaeger said they no longer are using the Salvation Army as a backup shelter, which is helping lower costs since they were staffing both facilities at night.
“There might be a time where we have to go to the Salvation Army again, but we’ll try to be more strategic so we don’t use them as long,” he said.
Both Allison Thompson and Jaeger said they’ll be asking the community for financial donations in the future, and thanked people for their support.
“I just want to take a minute to thank the whole Missoula community for your outpouring of support over these incredibly hard two and a half months,” Allison Thompson wrote in her email. “The most common question I hear when out in the community is ‘How can I help?’ The Poverello Center is only able to do the work we do because of this support.”