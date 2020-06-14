Poverello Center hosts neighborhood cleanup

Preece donned a pair of red and white gloves, picked up a heavy-duty garbage bag and headed to the west side of the building to round up trash by herself. She was surprised to find several acrylic fake nails among the cigarette butts and other haphazard trash pieces.

On the other end of the building, more volunteers helped pull weeds and prune the trees. Heidi West organized weeders, chatted with them and kept an eye on her two kids, who were among the volunteers. West is a city councilwoman for Ward 1 and the land stewardship program coordinator for the North Missoula Community Development Organization (NMCDO).

West said she usually does affordable housing work for NMCDO. She helps organize a yearly street cleanup for the north side of Missoula, but this year it was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead she worked with others to provide essentials to those in need.

She came across a Montana Urban Community Forestry Association grant through her husband and applied for a grant for trees for the Pov. West got the grant matched by a local nonprofit Trees For Missoula and got three Turkish filbert trees to plant along the east side of the Poverello Center.

West and other volunteers planted the trees Friday, June 12, the day before the neighborhood cleanup. She said she was excited to be able to work on the project with the Poverello Center and add more greenery to the area, something she said is helpful in innumerable ways. Her main goal for Saturday was to clear the Siberian elms, invasive weedy trees, from the area around the new trees.

