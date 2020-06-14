Poverello Center hosts neighborhood cleanup

Dozens of volunteers pulled weeds and collected litter to the sounds of rushing Broadway traffic in front of the Poverello Center this past weekend.
Volunteers piled weeds on a blue tarp where a young boy gathered them into a red wheelbarrow and carted them to a trailer full of weeds and tree branches. Around the back in the courtyard volunteers could sign in and grab gloves, trash bags and other supplies for the Poverello Center’s neighborhood cleanup.
Ylva Lekberg, who's lived in Missoula for more than a decade, has been volunteering with the Poverello Center for about six months. She started pulling weeds at 10 a.m. Saturday, the beginning of the cleanup day, and pulled with vigor for the next several hours.
“When it looks like this, it’s pretty satisfying,” Lekberg said gesturing to the courtyard garden box she had mostly cleared of tall weeds.
Lekberg said she loves working in the kitchen at the center, where food is rarely wasted, and she can give back to and connect with those who are less fortunate than herself.
Jesse Jaeger, director of development and advocacy at the Poverello Center, helped organize the event. Just over a year ago the center made a plan to host four neighborhood cleanups annually. The first one of 2020 was going to be held in April but was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Jaeger is proud to say the center hasn’t had any cases of the novel virus yet, due to its quick response to enact social distancing rules. Some preventive measures included moving beds 6 feet apart, daily deep cleaning and lowering capacity in the dining halls.
“We have a robust volunteer program here at the Poverello Center,” Jaeger said. “You know it slowed down a little bit during coronavirus, but we’re working on getting volunteers back in the building in safe ways for everybody.”
More than 40 people came to participate in the cleanup Saturday, spreading out around the building and surrounding neighborhood. Jaeger said the cleanups were spurred by a need for cleanliness, addressed in a neighborhood meeting.
The next project, Jaeger said, will be installing a shade structure in the courtyard to give Poverello clients a safe place to get out of the sun without overflow into neighboring yards and property.
Jessi Preece, a 2020 University of Montana graduate in biochemistry, started to volunteer at the Poverello Center as a student looking to get into medical school. She usually helps serve food in the dining hall and enjoys working with the staff and clients she has connected with.
“It changed my perspective volunteering here, you know,” Preece said. “I thought it would be scary but it’s not. It’s usually fun.”
Preece donned a pair of red and white gloves, picked up a heavy-duty garbage bag and headed to the west side of the building to round up trash by herself. She was surprised to find several acrylic fake nails among the cigarette butts and other haphazard trash pieces.
On the other end of the building, more volunteers helped pull weeds and prune the trees. Heidi West organized weeders, chatted with them and kept an eye on her two kids, who were among the volunteers. West is a city councilwoman for Ward 1 and the land stewardship program coordinator for the North Missoula Community Development Organization (NMCDO).
West said she usually does affordable housing work for NMCDO. She helps organize a yearly street cleanup for the north side of Missoula, but this year it was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead she worked with others to provide essentials to those in need.
She came across a Montana Urban Community Forestry Association grant through her husband and applied for a grant for trees for the Pov. West got the grant matched by a local nonprofit Trees For Missoula and got three Turkish filbert trees to plant along the east side of the Poverello Center.
West and other volunteers planted the trees Friday, June 12, the day before the neighborhood cleanup. She said she was excited to be able to work on the project with the Poverello Center and add more greenery to the area, something she said is helpful in innumerable ways. Her main goal for Saturday was to clear the Siberian elms, invasive weedy trees, from the area around the new trees.
