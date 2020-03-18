Poverello Center, Red Cross, seek help; United Way offers assistance

Jesse Jaeger, the Poverello Center’s director of development and advocacy, told the Missoulian that the center had taken steps to protect the well-being of its residents. “We have a fairly robust cleaning process going on right now,” he said. The center has also limited volunteering to its soup kitchen and has asked non-essential staff to work from home.

American Red Cross, Montana and Idaho

The Montana and Idaho region counted 45 recent blood drive cancellations with 1,107 blood donations uncollected because of the coronavirus. Regional communications director Matt Ochsner said the organization expects that number to continue to grow.

However, the Red Cross said there is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus worldwide.

"Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood," said a news release from the American Blood Cross.