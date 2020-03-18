Poverello Center, Red Cross, seek help; United Way offers assistance

Organizations around Missoula are seeking — and offering — help as they adjust to the community's demands due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Poverello Center put out a call for donations and volunteers as it continues to deal with the coronavirus.
- The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to "an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations" and is asking healthy people to donate.
- United Way of Missoula County announced it will earmark all donations to its emergency/disaster relief fund for COVID-19 relief.
Poverello Center
The center provides shelter, food and other services to Missoulians experiencing homelessness. In a post on its website Tuesday, the center stated that “people who are experiencing homelessness are already in crisis, and are often elderly, have chronic health conditions, are living in communal living spaces and are very much in danger because of COVID-19. Poverello staff is working extremely hard to keep our guests safe during this time of community crisis, and we need your help.”
The center specifically requested three types of support:
- Financial donations: “We have already had to purchase special cleaning supplies and we expect that we will be having to pay some staff overtime as other staff need to call in sick. This will stretch our already tight budget.” To donate online, visit https://www.thepoverellocenter.org/donate/.
- Donations of food and cleaning supplies: “One of our top priorities is making sure we can keep our soup kitchen open and that we can keep the Poverello Center as clean as possible. Food donations will be critically important over the next several weeks. We can take any non-perishable food as well as food that was prepared in a commercial kitchen,” but not home-baked goods. “We can also use cleaning supplies like bleach wipes, hand sanitizer, liquid cleaner.” Because the Poverello Center is trying to limit the number of visitors, before bringing in donations call 406-529-5643 and arrange for a staff member to come outside and meet you.
- Soup kitchen volunteers: “If you are healthy and not in a high-risk category related to COVID-19, we could use your help in the soup kitchen. One of our top priorities is to keep the soup kitchen running and we are focusing all of our volunteer efforts there.” To sign up, visit https://www.thepoverellocenter.org/volunteer/.
Jesse Jaeger, the Poverello Center’s director of development and advocacy, told the Missoulian that the center had taken steps to protect the well-being of its residents. “We have a fairly robust cleaning process going on right now,” he said. The center has also limited volunteering to its soup kitchen and has asked non-essential staff to work from home.
American Red Cross, Montana and Idaho
The Montana and Idaho region counted 45 recent blood drive cancellations with 1,107 blood donations uncollected because of the coronavirus. Regional communications director Matt Ochsner said the organization expects that number to continue to grow.
However, the Red Cross said there is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus worldwide.
"Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood," said a news release from the American Blood Cross.
“In our experience, the American public comes together to support those in need during times of shortage and that support is needed now more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Unfortunately, when people stop donating blood, it forces doctors to make hard choices about patient care, which is why we need those who are healthy and well to roll up a sleeve and give the gift of life.”
The Red Cross said it is committed to blood drive safety and has set up precautions to protect the public, including:
- Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.
- Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.
- Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection, including:
- Wearing gloves and changing gloves with each donor.
- Routinely wiping down donor-touched areas.
- Using sterile collection sets for every donation.
- Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.
“Volunteer donors are the unsung heroes for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now,” added Hrouda.
Visit RedCrossBlood.org for local mobile blood drive locations.
United Way of Missoula County
In response to the unprecedented situation caused by COVID-19, for the foreseeable future, United Way of Missoula County will earmark all donations to its emergency/disaster relief fund for COVID-19 relief.
“For almost 90 years, United Way has supported Missoula County’s most vulnerable people, in good times and bad,” said United Way Chief Executive Officer Susan Hay Patrick. “Our experience, dedication, and longtime strong partnership with Missoula County and the City of Missoula mean we will continue to be there for our community during this unprecedented time. Missoulians can join us by making a tax-deductible gift today at www.missoulaunitedway.org/emergency-assistance.”
Since 2011, United Way has served as Missoula County's philanthropic partner, marshaling and deploying private-sector funds and volunteers during emergencies and disasters. Currently, United Way is working closely with the county Office of Emergency Management, the county COVID-19 Incident Command Team, and 2-1-1, Missoula’s local information and referral hotline, to ensure that any funds will be deployed appropriately. Funding will focus on supporting:
- service workers temporarily out of work or working greatly reduced hours,
- people without health care or access to health care, and
- trusted nonprofit partners that work closely with populations most at risk.
Volunteer needs in Missoula related to COVID-19 are still being determined, and as they arise United Way will list them on its Volunteer Missoula website: volunteermissoula.org. Service workers and others in need of help with a variety of needs should call 2-1-1, or visit the Montana 2-1-1 website, www.montana211.org