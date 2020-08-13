Poverello Center reports COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Poverello Center will shut down during the day, following positive COVID-19 tests for two people there, according to a statement released by the shelter’s director on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the Pov isn't immune to COVID which has infected 5,268 Montanans. We will continue to follow the recommended protocols to keep our team and guests safe,” Amy Allison Thompson said in the release.

The statement said anyone in contact with the original staff member who tested positive is being tested and quarantined, which is how the Pov identified the second person who tested positive. Thompson's statement said everyone at the center has been regularly screened for symptoms.

The shelter will be closed throughout the day from now on and will allow emergency shelter from 8:45 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Pov will also hand out bagged meals provided by the Missoula Food Bank from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We know we serve a critical role in our community and are committed to fulfilling our mission,” Thompson’s release stated.

