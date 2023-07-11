The staff at Missoula's Poverello Center, the state’s largest shelter for unhoused people, are often the last ones to see shelter clients alive before they pass away.

Sometimes clients haven’t seen their family members in years or decades and have lost contact with them. And if they stay at the Pov for long periods of time, it’s the shelter’s workers who become the de-facto family. Personal bonds form and deep thoughts, hopes and dreams get shared. And when someone passes away, a giant void stays behind.

Such was the case with Marty, a longtime and beloved client at the Pov who died earlier this year. He was weeks away from getting permanent housing with services in the Blue Heron, Missoula’s newest supportive housing apartment complex.

His family has asked that only his first name be used, but they agreed to share his story.

Marty

According to those who knew him, Marty was a poet who loved food and didn’t ask much from others around him.

“We’re so grateful to the Poverello Center,” said his sister Leoni Wellman. “It brought me a lot of comfort knowing he had a place to go during the day and a place to get out of the cold at night. Just to know where he was and that people who cared about him were surrounding him, liked him, and taking care of him.”

Marty was a colorful character at the Pov. Almost every staff member there has memories and stories about him.

“He never really wanted anything from anybody,” recalled Trina Everhart, the day supervisor at the shelter who was once homeless herself. “He always, you know, just collected things. And saying ‘yep’, that was his thing. Yep!”

“He smiled so much when he was talking about eating,” remembered Clair Bopp, the director of shelter services. “That’s how he was here. He would almost hoard food. We’d say, can we toss this milk? He’d say ‘no, it’s still perfectly good.’ He loved to get a bag of potato chips and a bottle of Coke. He wanted a TV in every room and a bowl of jelly beans.”

He was friendly, and he chatted with every staff member at some point.

That’s why it was so painful when Marty, who was in his late 60s, passed away.

“It’s really hard,” Bopp said. “I think we try really, really hard to make people feel like they matter and that they’re part of our community and that they’re welcome here and they’re safe here. But dying in a homeless shelter — we try to make it as dignified as possible — but it’s just sad. So there’s that and then in this particular situation, where he was weeks out from housing, it’s sad.”

“It was devastating,” said Everhart when talking about Marty’s passing. “I was sick to my stomach. Everyone here is my family. I call them my people. It’s terrible when someone passes away. We’re so much a part of their lives, that we know everything. They come to us for a lot of stuff. Moral support, advice, medical stuff.”

Grief and policy

Stephanie Dolan, the director of development at the Poverello Center, said it’s been a tough year.

“We have recently lost a few elderly folks at the Pov, and it has been particularly hard on staff,” she explained. “One of the things that is challenging about working at the Pov is that we get close to clients, and they are important to us. However, we can’t, or shouldn’t, share any of that with the community, or friends or family because of our confidentiality policies."

The policy is in place for a reason. But there are frustrating consequences of that policy as well.

"We understand, confidentiality policies are important because being homeless is stigmatized and it’s important to maintain the privacy of vulnerable people," Dolan continued. “One, we can only talk about the story of homelessness through data and anecdotes. Our confidentiality policies make it difficult to humanize the stories of our clients. Two, when we lose a client, we cannot share our grief with the community. We often try to do a private memorial for staff and clients only and those are meaningful and helpful. But it’s not something we share more broadly, like ‘this is Marty and we cared a lot about him. He had a family that cared about him too. He was part of our community. He mattered.’”

Reaching out

Bopp and her staff made the careful decision to put Marty in touch with some of his sisters before he passed, as they often heard him telling stories about his family.

“Family was very important to him,” Everhart added.

And two of his sisters, Leoni Wellman and Pauline Gantz, were very grateful to get those phone calls from their brother.

“We were so grateful for what the Poverello Center did for him,” Wellman said. “He liked being off by himself. We went a long period of time without hearing from him. That’s a great sadness in the family, the lack of contact over his years. It was heartbreaking to not hear for him.”

Gantz said Marty was the seventh of 11 siblings born to her parents, who she described as strict Catholics.

“Marty was so close to his brothers,” she recalled. “They were just a pack. It seems like he was always big for his age. He always had a hearty appetite, a good sense of humor and a great smile. He loved food. Mom had a hard time keeping him fed. One time she found a loaf of bread in his dresser. He wanted to eat the whole box of Total cereal every day. He called all his sisters by nicknames, and he was very protective of us.”

Gantz said her brother took second in the state on his high school wrestling team, and as his siblings got married and had children, he would play uncle and would swing the kids around like they were in an airplane.

“He had always held down a job, but mental illness is very tied in with homelessness and Marty became mentally ill and we saw a decline,” Gantz said. “Then you throw in drug abuse and alcohol. I myself feel like there’s a big lack of funding nationwide for mental illness and the homeless problem. A house and a place to stay gives them a sense of stability, so we’re grateful that the shelters are there. We’re grateful for all the work from the personnel that were there and that they were trained and gave him health checkups.”

Wellman, Marty’s other sister, said Missoula was a caring community to her brother.

“We’re thankful that Marty was in Missoula, a smaller community,” she said. “He probably would have fallen through the cracks in a huge city. He would not have gotten all that personal attention if not for the Poverello Center.”

She shared a poem written by Marty with the Missoulian:

Older brother asking why

‘cause never took the time.

Too busy with myself and the rest

never said good-bye.

Gone to wherever land

forever implanted in my mind

those youngest memories

wasted to the sea

forgotten in time.

Partly timid and shy

comically crazy and crude

sitting alone in his room

fighting for self,

midst the too many older of us.

Sharp as a bat with his many

strange little sides.

Pressures suppressing his mind

damn all to hell.

That rope sways side to side

living through with that lie.

Still see young chum trot down the street

gotta mow a lawn, gotta run

money somewhat his world.

Young blood had his fun.

Defiant in his times,

so regrettably then was I.

Ought not good times override.

Too, the young to be down

never more shared around.

Hope once again see that guy

when my own unknown time has arrived.