Poverello Center 'urgently' hiring 30 workers for emergency winter shelter

The Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula is “urgently” hiring 30 direct-care positions for the Johnson Street emergency winter shelter, which is set to open on Nov. 1 and will operate through the end of April.
The jobs pay $15 per hour and paid time off is accrued immediately. Jill Bonney, the executive director of the shelter, said each job comes with a “robust” benefits package including health care insurance and free therapy. The Pov is offering a hiring bonus of $250 to new hires after they are on the job for at least 30 days. All staff who are still working for the shelter at the end of April will receive a $1,000 appreciation bonus.
“Working at the Pov means you can have a direct impact on the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Bonney said in an email. “Everyday we are saving peoples’ lives, and this is especially true during the winter. I personally encourage people to join us in the service to our community.”
The Poverello Center secured funding for 24/7 services at the Johnson Street shelter from the city, the county, the Human Resource Council and other partners.
“Like the rest of the Missoula community and nation, however, we are facing shortages in staffing,” Bonney said in an email. “The Poverello Center needs these positions in order to fully staff and open the Johnson Street shelter on November 1st.”
The shelter is located at 1919 North Ave. near Southgate Mall. It was created in 2020 due to the Poverello's need to reduce capacity during the pandemic.
The city and county are using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to operate the shelter.
Anyone interested in the jobs can visit thepoverellocenter.org/about/jobs/.
The Poverello Center is also currently selling organic, locally-grown pumpkins to raise money. They can be purchased at Imagine Nation Brewery, Parkside Credit Union at 320 W. Broadway, the Rattlesnake Market, The Trough Restaurant and at the Missoula YMCA.