Poverello Center 'urgently' hiring 30 workers for emergency winter shelter

The Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula is “urgently” hiring 30 direct-care positions for the Johnson Street emergency winter shelter, which is set to open on Nov. 1 and will operate through the end of April.

The jobs pay $15 per hour and paid time off is accrued immediately. Jill Bonney, the executive director of the shelter, said each job comes with a “robust” benefits package including health care insurance and free therapy. The Pov is offering a hiring bonus of $250 to new hires after they are on the job for at least 30 days. All staff who are still working for the shelter at the end of April will receive a $1,000 appreciation bonus.

“Working at the Pov means you can have a direct impact on the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Bonney said in an email. “Everyday we are saving peoples’ lives, and this is especially true during the winter. I personally encourage people to join us in the service to our community.”

The Poverello Center secured funding for 24/7 services at the Johnson Street shelter from the city, the county, the Human Resource Council and other partners.

