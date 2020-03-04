Poverello death referred to County Attorney

Law enforcement has turned a death investigation from an incident at the Poverello Center in January over to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for review, police authorities said Wednesday.

Sean Stevenson, 45, died days after an apparent fight at the Poverello Center on Jan. 3. Johnny Lee Perry, 29, was initially arrested after the incident but was released without charges as law enforcement investigated his self-defense claim. Both had been staying at the shelter.

On Wednesday, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said the investigation had been turned over to the County Attorney’s Office for review.

The Missoula County Attorney’s chief criminal prosecutor, Matt Jennings, was not immediately available for comment.

