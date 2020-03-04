You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Poverello death referred to County Attorney
editor's pick alert

Poverello death referred to County Attorney

{{featured_button_text}}
Sean Stevenson with his daughter at graduation (copy)

Sean Stevenson, who died in January following an assault at the Poverello Center, stands with his daughter, Sydni Stevenson, following her graduation from Colorado University in August 2019. 

 Courtesy photo

Law enforcement has turned a death investigation from an incident at the Poverello Center in January over to the Missoula County Attorney’s Office for review, police authorities said Wednesday.

Sean Stevenson, 45, died days after an apparent fight at the Poverello Center on Jan. 3. Johnny Lee Perry, 29, was initially arrested after the incident but was released without charges as law enforcement investigated his self-defense claim. Both had been staying at the shelter.

On Wednesday, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said the investigation had been turned over to the County Attorney’s Office for review. 

The Missoula County Attorney’s chief criminal prosecutor, Matt Jennings, was not immediately available for comment.

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Court filings: jewelry heisted, ATM stolen
Crime

Court filings: jewelry heisted, ATM stolen

A Missoula couple is facing several felonies after a countywide burglary spree, spanning from a quarter million dollar heist from a Missoula jeweler in December to a break-in at a tow truck yard on Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News