With the Poverello Center's expanded winter facility still a few days from opening, the shelter is working to be nimble through the early cold snap to make sure everyone's needs are met.
Amy Allison Thompson, executive director at the Poverello Center, said the shelter was lifting its 175-person winter limit during the storm until the Salvation Army shelter is up and running on Friday.
“We’re attempting to make due until then,” she said. “It has been busier because of the extreme cold last night and again tonight, so we’ve adopted our cold weather policy early so we can make sure people can stay alive. Last night we slept 190, which is perfectly fine within code, but it’s not the policy we have set for our building in general.”
The Poverello also is changing its strict sober-only policy to one based more on behavior than sobriety.
The expanded winter facility hosted at the Salvation Army is the result of the city of Missoula’s effort to find more stable winter housing for people in need. Last winter, after one warming shelter was closed for code violations, local government and nonprofit leaders rushed to fill the gap in services. Ultimately, the Salvation Army provided a space for people who couldn’t fit into the Poverello, but this year an increase in coordination, staffing and funding should improve the program.
The city of Missoula and Missoula County each contributed $50,000 to help fund the winter shelter, and St. Patrick Hospital donated $20,000. Despite the support, Missoula’s director of Housing and Community Development, Eran Pehan, said her office was still working to close a $40,000 gap.
"We have tried to assist in closing that gap knowing (the Poverello Center) already has the burden of carrying these services out on a day-to-day basis," Pehan said. "The unfortunate reality is if we can’t get this fully funded, services will have to end before the end of the cold weather season."
At a committee meeting last week, Thompson, Pehan and Theresa Williams, coordinator for the city’s 10-year plan to end homelessness, presented the joint plan to Missoula City Council members, outlining how the shelter will operate from Nov. 1 to March 31, as well as some changes to the Poverello Center’s policies.
Thompson said the switch to a behavior-based policy was in line with nationwide best practices.
“We’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Thompson said. “It’s really best to approach folks as they are, and it’s extremely hard to get sober when living on the streets. So the idea is to bring them in, connect them with resources, and then assist them in getting into housing.”
As long as people seeking shelter or food have appropriate behavior, they won’t be turned away, she said. The “housing first” policy, which homeless advocates have pushed for in Missoula and nationwide, is a major change for the facility.
“Before if someone was in line, even to get lunch, and they smelled like alcohol, if our staff noticed that, we had to ask them to leave based on our zero-tolerance policy, when really all that person needed was a hot meal,” Thompson said.
For now, the behavior-based policy is only until March, and Thompson said there hasn’t yet been any discussion about extending it past then.
Once the Salvation Army shelter is operating, everyone seeking shelter will still need to go to the Poverello Center, and then staff will determine which people are best suited for which facility. People headed for the Salvation Army will be transported there in the evening and back to the Poverello in the morning. Last week, Thompson told City Council members the shelter was still working to find a transportation provider, but Tuesday she said Missoula Interfaith Collaborative has agreed to provide volunteers and drivers to shuttle people, and Salvation Army will provide the van.
Temperatures drop and the number of people seeking shelter grows. The Poverello’s director of development and advocacy Jesse Jaeger said the shelter was in desperate need of towels and blankets, and any financial donations were essential to providing daytime services during the coldest months.
“I often say donating us toilet paper is like donating us money,” Jaeger said. “If we had to buy our own toilet paper, it would cost us about $1,000 a month.”
Thompson said the shelter is always looking for volunteers, and she listed mugs, silverware, toiletries and cleaning supplies as other essential donations they are always accepting.