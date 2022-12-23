Power restored to thousands in Flathead, Missoula unscathed

After a second consecutive night of subzero temps in the negative teens or colder across Montana, crews around Kalispell have mostly restored power after a widespread outage Thursday.

As many as 3,800 Flathead Electric Co-op customers southeast of Kalispell were without power early Thursday, according to the utility. The outage began when Bonneville Power Administration began an emergency shut-down of a main delivery point of electricity into the Flathead Electric system. Customers could be a home or a business. That means the outage figure represented the number of co-op accounts to which power has been disrupted, not the total number of people without power.

The outage was mostly fixed by Thursday evening. On Friday morning, the co-op’s public affairs specialist, Courtney Stone, said that “all is resolved.”

"Shortly after 7 this morning, BPA experienced an alarm that a piece of equipment at one of our Kalispell substations was no longer responsive to remote operations, affecting multiple feeders to Flathead Electric Co-op,” the administration stated Thursday. “We coordinated with Flathead Electric Cooperative to take a short, 10-second emergency outage to switch to a back-up system. That back-up system also failed to function properly, resulting in an extended outage that has impacted 35 megawatts of load to Flathead Electric. We have had crews actively onsite since the early morning and were able to restore service to Flathead Electric at 1:58 p.m.”

Other outages unrelated to the shut-down affected Flathead Electric customers across the region, including around Swan Lake. The utility asked customers systemwide to reduce power consumption to aid in re-energization.

By 6 p.m. Thursday, most customers were back online, except for about 300 around Swan Lake. That outage was not related to the loss of power to the system from Bonneville Power Administration.

Temperatures in the region dropped as low as -33 degrees in Kalispell and -49 degrees at Marias Pass on Thursday morning.

In Missoula, city officials on Friday again reported no major issues following another night of frigid conditions and biting wind chill.

Lydia Arnold, the Missoula Police Department’s public information officer, wrote in an email Friday that “none of the calls for service our officers have responded to are directly related or because of the cold. Our officers on patrol are taking extra precautions in case they have to be out in the cold on an incident."

According to Charity Stubb, spokesperson for the Missoula Fire Department, the agency is not aware of any deaths related to the cold conditions. Most of the calls to the department have been for burst pipes in non-residential buildings, she said.

Poverello Center Executive Director Jill Bonny reported that between 130 and 140 people had used the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter as of Friday morning.

At 8 a.m. Friday, it was still below zero in Missoula. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of -5 degrees at the airport. But the agency forecast that temps would return to more normal winter conditions beginning Friday. The forecast high for Missoula on Friday was 15 degrees — above zero — with a low of 13 degrees above zero overnight into Saturday. The high on Saturday, Christmas Eve, was predicted to be 24 degrees. A low of 19 degrees was predicted overnight into Sunday, and Christmas Day’s high was forecast at 30 degrees.