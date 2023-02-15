Missoula City Council President and Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones defended Missoula's ability to manage plastic recycling at the Legislature on Tuesday.

She joined numerous Montanans seeking to return control to local governments for the regulation of plastic items.

House Bill 413, heard in the House Local Government Committee, would repeal House Bill 407 passed in 2021. Considered a “ban on bans,” HB 407 eliminated the ability for local governments to dictate local usage of single-use plastics and other materials.

“To me, the key issue is really local control and it’s local control over our environment specifically,” Jones told the committee. Her comments upheld the city’s recent commitment to support efforts at the Legislature aimed at restoring local control.

“Missoula as a community has a long history of valuing and caring for our environment,” Jones added Tuesday. “To not allow local governments to act in this way on the mandate of their community members is arbitrary and I hope that HB 413 passes so we can have this opportunity.”

A slew of commenters backed up Jones’ remarks to the committee.

“I think the last session probably went way too far,” said Thomas Jodin, deputy director for the Montana League of Cities and Towns. “This (HB 407) fundamentally goes against the principles of democracy.”

Matthew Passini with the Montana Environmental Information Center cited the Montana Constitution’s guarantee of a right to a clean and healthful environment.

“We don’t pay money for our single-use plastics bags at the grocery store, so what is their true cost?” Passini asked. “The true cost comes in the form of plastic waste that clogs our waterways and our storm drains, waste that leaches toxic chemicals into our soil. This environmental degradation in turn affects human health.”

Youpa Stein, who was born in Montana, testified on behalf of the Families for Livable Climate Plastics Working Group.

“My mother and forest ranger father taught me that I have a responsibility to protect my home,” Stein said.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, spoke less to the environmental impact of the bill and more to its ability to return “power to the people.” He also stressed the diversity of different community values in responding to pollution problems.

Only two opponents spoke against the bill. Both represented entities that were responsible for the original bill in 2021.

Brad Griffin, president of the Montana Retail Association, explained the challenges the new bill would create for businesses with a statewide footprint.

“We felt that having a statewide uniform standard for what was acceptable and what was not acceptable was preferable to the patchwork of what we’ve seen happen in many other jurisdictions around the United States,” Griffin said.

Brad Longcake with the Montana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, said, “The challenge that we have from the hospitality, food service and retail (industries) is that many of the items that we prepare that are either hot or cold need to be put in a plastic container of some kind.”

Alternatives, he said, don’t meet sanitary standards.

The committee did not take executive action on the bill Tuesday.