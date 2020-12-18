Pre-COVID, Risi led infectious disease fight

After his work on Ebola, Risi became known on a national level as a “rubber-on-the-road clinician” who knew both how to do clinical trials and care for patients, said Craig. He trained people in U.S., Cuba and the Caribbean to prepare for work in countries fighting Ebola.

In 2016, he became a subject matter expert for the government agency Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority in Washington D.C. He worked to help make COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines available to the public, according to his obituary that will run Sunday in the Missoulian.

A doctor from St. Patrick told Bloom that the work Risi did to train medical staff there for high-consequence viruses helped staff to manage and care for patients who were severely ill from COVID-19.

“It’s an important legacy that George left not only to Rocky Mountain Labs to the entire Western Montana health community,” Bloom said.

Even when he was working in Washington D.C. he was still available to hospitals for consultations, not only in the Missoula community but in the entire country, Hurley said.

Risi loved Montana, Craig said. He loved the outdoors, he loved how beautiful it was here. He was incredibly compassionate and cared deeply for his patients, she said.

“He was a person with a huge intellect, but what always took people back about him was how plainspoken and kind and compassionate he was to everyone he met,” Craig said.

