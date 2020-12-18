Pre-COVID, Risi led infectious disease fight

A doctor who helped prepare Missoula for a pandemic years before COVID-19 died at his home on Dec. 12 from pancreatic cancer.
Dr. George F. Risi, 66, was an infectious disease specialist who spent a large part of his career in Missoula. He helped retrofit part of the Providence St. Patrick Hospital ICU into a specialize isolation unit — one of just four wards in the United States where patients with extremely infectious diseases like Ebola could be treated. He trained staff at the hospital to be ready to care for these patients. In 2014, he travelled to Sierra Leone to care personally for patients infected with Ebola at Kenema General Hospital.
Risi successfully recruited infectious disease doctors to come to Montana.
Kate Hurley, who worked with Risi at St. Patrick, went with him to Sierra Leone to help treat the patients there. She said he ignited her passion for treating infectious diseases.
“George was generous, smart, funny and so caring,” Hurley said. “I know I survived that entire experience because of George Risi.”
In 2002, he and his wife Willa Craig founded Infectious Disease Specialists, which was a clinical research practice specializing in testing vaccines. His commitment to working on infectious diseases seemed to come from two places, Craig said. He was a person of incredible compassion and the idea that people were suffering from things that could be treated or avoided “was a horrific concept for him,” she said. And, she added, he was a "science nerd." A network of infectious-disease experts he helped found was officially known as "The Pus Club."
“He’s like an intellectual shark,” Craig said. “He had to keep swimming, he always had to keep learning, he always wanted to learn something new, always moving forward, always really wanted to change what wasn’t right.”
Rocky Mountain Labs in Hamilton hired Risi in 2004 as an infectious disease clinical consultant. From that position he helped make it safer for the lab to study rare and contagious diseases by building the isolation unit at St. Patrick Hospital. In the rare case someone at the lab became infected with what they were studying, they could be taken to St. Patrick Hospital where the staff was prepared for such an event. The ward he helped design had special ventilation systems to keep air in the rooms from mingling with the rest of the hospital atmosphere, and chambers for medical staff to don and doff their protective gear safely when working with infected patients.
The trainings Risi helped write are still in use in Montana today, according to Dr. Marshall Bloom, the associate director for scientific management at Rocky Mountain Labs.
“That was an incalculable benefit to Rocky Mountain Labs,” Bloom said.
RML is part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which researches causes of infectious diseases and seeks to improve clinical prevention and response. It is the institute led by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
After his work on Ebola, Risi became known on a national level as a “rubber-on-the-road clinician” who knew both how to do clinical trials and care for patients, said Craig. He trained people in U.S., Cuba and the Caribbean to prepare for work in countries fighting Ebola.
In 2016, he became a subject matter expert for the government agency Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority in Washington D.C. He worked to help make COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines available to the public, according to his obituary that will run Sunday in the Missoulian.
A doctor from St. Patrick told Bloom that the work Risi did to train medical staff there for high-consequence viruses helped staff to manage and care for patients who were severely ill from COVID-19.
“It’s an important legacy that George left not only to Rocky Mountain Labs to the entire Western Montana health community,” Bloom said.
Even when he was working in Washington D.C. he was still available to hospitals for consultations, not only in the Missoula community but in the entire country, Hurley said.
Risi loved Montana, Craig said. He loved the outdoors, he loved how beautiful it was here. He was incredibly compassionate and cared deeply for his patients, she said.
“He was a person with a huge intellect, but what always took people back about him was how plainspoken and kind and compassionate he was to everyone he met,” Craig said.
