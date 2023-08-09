Pre-evacuation notices were sent out Wednesday morning in Flathead County, prompted by the Ridge fire burning on the east side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Low humidity and high winds spurred the pre-evacuation measures along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road in Martin City up to West Glacier, according to a news release from Flathead County officials.

The fire, burning east of Martin City, amassed 2,940 acres torched as of Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, all public access to the reservoir was cut off. Law enforcement swept the area to ensure it was clear of all non-emergency personnel.

The lighting-caused fire was 0% contained as of Tuesday evening.

Pre-evacuation notices mean officials think there’s a possibility the blaze will spread into the area. It is not a mandatory evacuation.

“This time allows residents the opportunity to make arrangements for their home, pets, livestock and family well in advance,” the news release stated. “Residents, landlords, hotels and businesses in this area should also have a plan in place to evacuate should the need arise.”

The American Red Cross has a shelter set up in Columbia Falls. Call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arrival. To sign up for emergency notifications, visit flathead.mt.gov.