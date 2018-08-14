With the region on the verge of breaking a record for consecutive days with no rain and predictions of dry thunderstorms in the forecast, state officials are preparing for a new round of lightning-caused fires in northwest Montana.
National Weather Service meteorologist LeeAnn Allegretto said it’s unlikely the thunderstorms, predicted for Thursday and Friday, will bring any rain to the region. As a result, she said it's likely Missoula will break last year’s record dry streak of 46 days. Tuesday marked 42 days without measurable rain.
“We’re most worried about the lightning and wind that will come with the thunderstorms,” she said.
Temperatures in the high 80s or low 90s are forecast for the rest of the week in Missoula and Hamilton, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s are forecast for Seeley Lake.
The weather outlook has put the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation on high alert as dry lightning storms often start new fires, said Fire Prevention Specialist Ernie Nac.
“There will be a spotter plane out looking for early starts,” he said.
Meanwhile, Stage 2 fire restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday for all of northwestern Montana. That means all campfires are banned and smoking only is allowed in vehicles, buildings and developed recreation sites. Moreover, motorized vehicles will be prohibited off designated roads and trails.
The restrictions, which already were in place in Glacier National Park and Missoula and Sanders counties, will now be in effect in Flathead, Lincoln and Lake counties, said the Northwest Zone Interagency Fire Coordination Group.
Allegretto said Tuesday it is difficult to know how many thunderstorms there will be, where and how quickly they’ll move. The fire risk posed by the storms will be further assessed on Thursday, she said.
Dry thunderstorms in Montana typically form at about 10,000 feet, where there is enough humidity for clouds to form, rather than the typical 5,000 feet for thunderstorms that produce rain, Allegretto said. The higher storms mean that water evaporates before hitting the ground. That evaporation process is what causes the winds that often come with dry thunderstorms.
She said thunderstorms are less likely to form in the Kalispell area due to high levels of smoke. Allegretto said thick smoke can hinder the formation of thunderstorm-producing clouds. She said that’s probably best for a region that is currently dealing with the 2,500-acre Howe Ridge fire in Glacier National Park.
Sarah Coefield, an air quality specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department, said Missoula’s air quality is expected to stay at moderate, with the possibility of deteriorating to unhealthy for sensitive groups. She said Missoulians should expect to continue seeing high-level haze, with the chance of some smoke coming down into the valley floor on Thursday.
Overall, she said air quality in Missoula will be largely dependent on fires in northwest Montana. Coefield said smoke from fires in Washington is likely to move through soon, while smoke from fires raging in California and Oregon is expected later this week. With winds moving southeast, Coefield said the smoke from Canadian fires should miss Missoula.
Even in moderate air quality conditions, Coefield said some Missoulians, especially those with asthma or a heart or lung disease, may be feeling some negative effects.
“Pay attention to your body,” Coefield advised. Excessive outdoor exercise should be avoided and people should ensure that they’re spending a few hours everyday indoors in clean air.