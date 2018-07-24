Missoula County residents should prepare for an increase in their property tax bills in the coming fiscal year.
Recent reassessments by the state, the new library bond, an increase in health insurance costs and the average 2.5 percent cost-of-living increase for employees will all contribute to what could be higher tax bills, according to county officials.
A public hearing on the preliminary budget is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, with a final budget hearing at 2 p.m. Aug. 23.
Anne Hughes, the county’s communication and project director who also sits on the county budget committee, said the county is looking at about a 0.34 percent increase in property taxes to fund the county budget, excluding the $30 million library bond, approved by voters in 2016.
For the owner of a $200,000 home, that translates to about a $30 annual increase in property taxes, with about $19 of that to pay for the library bond.
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said that even though these are strictly preliminary figures that could change once the county gets the property valuations from the state Department of Revenue next month, he warned that it’s going to be a difficult year fiscally for Missoula County.
“We have some fairly steep increases in our public safety budget items — the sheriff’s office, the detention center, some related to staffing, and pay increases,” Strohmaier said. “We have a big increase in the medical contract for the detention facility, and all of that adds up.”
They’re also trying to fill gaps in services due to state and federal budget cuts to counties.
Other potential increases would cover:
• Proposed new positions, including a grants administrator and an affordable housing coordinator.
• Maintenance costs for parks, including Fort Missoula Regional Park.
• Increases to software licensing costs and two positions in the county’s technology department.
• A new clerk required for the additional district court judge.
Hughes said the preliminary budget shows fiscal year 2019 expenditures of $192 million and revenues of $180 million. Those both are up from fiscal year 2018 expenditures of $160 million and revenues of $152 million.
The expenditures exceeding revenues doesn’t necessarily mean that the county overspent its budget.
Andrew Czorny, the county's chief financial officer, noted that the expenditures are for ongoing costs, but each department is required to have a reserve to cover one-time costs.
"Say you have a salary of $1,500 per month. You need to pay your mortgage, electric bill, groceries and gas — those are ongoing expenses. If you spend $1,400, you can put $100 in your savings account," Czorny said. "That savings you can use for one-time needs, but it isn't an ongoing source or revenue."
The budget numbers include both one-time and ongoing expenses and capital. For instance, the county’s capital costs increased from $14 million last year to $41 million during this fiscal year, which began July 1. Of that amount, $27 million is attributable to the library.
“If you subtract $27 million from both the revenues and expenditures in FY19, there’s a 0.8 percent increase in revenue and a 2.96 percent increase in expenditures,” Hughes said.
So far, the commissioners have reviewed more than 70 budget presentations with 253 new requests for funding. Currently, 24 requests have been rejected, 125 have been approved, and 104 are pending. Some of those requests are for state or federal grants that need to be accounted for in the budget. Other requests involve low-interest loans for capital equipment purchases. At this point, all of the pending and preliminary requests are included in the preliminary budget.
The county has numerous documents available for interested taxpayers to peruse. Those include preliminary budget requests from the various departments, including the amounts, the reasons for the requests and the status of them; and a county budget website, where people can learn more about the intricacies in funding local government services.
Strohmaier encourages people to look over the documents, and attend the budget hearing with some specific ideas on how better to manage the county finances.
“I think this will be an interesting meeting, where we’ll talk about how the budget connects with our strategic planning and set the stage for the view from 30,000 feet,” Strohmaier said. “This is an important meeting for folks to be engaged with and beyond that, we really need to hear specifics from folks, not just grousing about tightening our belts and cutting taxes.”
The preliminary budget hearing is set for 2 p.m. Thursday in Annex Room 151 in the Missoula County Courthouse, followed by the final budget hearing in the same room at 2 pm. Aug. 23. The final budget will be adopted at the commissioners’ administrative meeting a week later to allow for consideration of comments from the final budget hearing.
Comments and suggestions on the preliminary budget and the budget process can be made by calling the commissioners’ office at 258-4877 or emailing bcc@missoulacounty.us.