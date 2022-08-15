‘Prepare the next generation of warriors’: Blackfeet camp promotes culture, conservation

SWIFT DAM — Children crowded around Jesse DesRosier on a hot summer day as he stroked a horse’s mane.

“The (Blackfoot language) name for horse is ‘elk dog,’” DesRosier explained.“Pohokaamiita.”

“Pohokaamiita,” the children echoed.

“Horses and dogs really changed the Blackfeet for the better,” DesRosier explained to the crowd. “‘Imita’ (dog) shows companionship and connection to people. Instead of saying, ‘This horse is mine,’ you’re saying, ‘This horse is part of me.’”

“Miitakkai,” DesRosier said, and the children echoed.

“Miitakkiai,” he said again. “’I’m going home.’ It implies a direction home. Like, I’m going back home.

“Compared to English, our language is more descriptive,” he said. “We have more verbs that build off each other. We did things a certain way, so our language is that way.”

Reviving the Blackfoot language within the Blackfeet people is one of the main goals of Sah Ko Mii Tah Pii, a multi-day camp dedicated to Blackfeet cultural practices (Sah Ko Mii Tah Pii means "land and all things living together"). Its latest gathering kicked off Tuesday at the Swift Dam campground near the confluence of Badger Creek and the Two Medicine River — a place central to Blackfeet culture and origin stories.

While the Badger-Two Medicine area is sacred to the Blackfeet Nation, the area has long been under threat. Surrounded by the Blackfeet Reservation, Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness, the Badger-Two Medicine area includes mountains, rivers, hunting areas and petroleum deposits.

In the 1980s, the federal government sold 47 leases for oil and natural gas drilling in the area. The Blackfeet weren’t consulted on the lease sales and responded with legal challenges. As different presidents took power, the leases were canceled, but some leaseholders continued the legal fight.

Terry Tatsey, who is passionate about conservation, began leading camps like this in the early 1990s. He hoped that people would fall in love with the Badger-Two Medicine and feel inspired to protect it. Tatsey originally took about 10 people into the area on horseback. But as oil companies grew interested in the area, Tatsey said the camp became increasingly popular.

“People were really anxious to go see this place while they still could,” he said, adding that at one point, he led 36 people and 50 horses on a pack trip.

After leading the camp for about 15 years, Tatsey grew tired, overwhelmed and burned out by the work. He took a break and stopped leading the trips.

But for the last two years, Tatsey has brought the camp back, though it looks a little different than it used to. Now, children, teens, parents and grandparents attend and learn about Blackfeet language, culture and conservation.

Cultural teachings

As community members taught campers how to measure, pack and saddle horses, DesRosier told stories of Blackfeet history.

He patted a horse’s chest and told the children that war horses were trained to kill. If a horse had a picture of a person painted on its chest, DesRosier explained, it implied that the horse took someone’s life.

“Our horses were warriors, too,” he said.

When Alden Spoonhunter, a beader and fancy dancer, presented to the campers, he pointed out the Blackfoot symbols he beaded on his regalia.

“The circle around the horse’s eye is for good vision,” he explained. “Arrows from the horse’s mouth to its heart show it’s alive. The square on a horse’s chest shows it’s a leader. Lightning on a horse’s legs is for speed, and if there’s a handprint on a horse, it means the rider has killed someone.”

A two-time world champion fancy dancer, Spoonhunter said he’s traveled to every state but Maine and Hawaii to dance.

“I always tell my daughters, this dance, it will bring you friends; it will show you the world,” he said to campers as they passed around his beadwork.

‘Not just a word system’

“Cottonwood trees in Blackfoot translates to ‘the real tree,’” DesRosier told campers as children climbed and swung from branches.

“When our ancestors died, we put them in the tops of these trees,” he said. “When they fell and were eaten by animals, their blood spilled on the dirt and on the roots. So our DNA is literally in these trees.”

DesRosier said it’s vital that children learn the Blackfoot language at a young age.

“It’s not just a word system,” he said. “It’s a whole way of life that has an effect on how they view themselves and their environment. Our language is our identity of our ancestors. And if you live half your life without identity, it’s hard to connect back to it.”

From the 1800s to the 1970s, Native children were taken from their homes and forced to attend boarding schools, where many were physically, emotionally and sexually abused. These schools operated under the explicit mission of cultural genocide, and children were beaten and punished for speaking their Native languages and practicing their culture. As a result, tribes have suffered immense Indigenous language loss.

In some cases, elders are the last fluent speakers, and their knowledge of the language is not always written down, making it harder to preserve.

DesRosier said the cultural camp promotes generational learning, so children can practice speaking Blackfoot with their parents and grandparents at home.

“Learning together is a lot more powerful and impactful,” he said. “It increases retention, repetition and participation.”

Iva Croff, who co-led a different language immersion camp with DesRosier, said she hoped Tatsey’s cultural camp would spark interest in teenagers, who may be hesitant to speak Blackfoot.

“There’s a gap,” she said. “We’re seeing older teens and young adults have no interest in learning the language. They want to be like their friends, and their friends speak English. Learning the language takes a lot of dedication, and we’re competing with technology, video games and phones. So what we’re trying to do here is bridge that gap.”

‘Not afraid to go back into our territory’

Peter Metcalf, executive director of the Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, spoke with campers about outdoor safety and gear.

As he unpacked his hiking backpack — revealing warm clothing, a headlamp, first aid kit and water — Metcalf answered questions about bear safety, appropriate gear and other best practices.

“The outdoors can be intimidating,” Metcalf said later. “Our hope is that people will get outside, enjoy it and then step up to defend clean water and clean air. … This feeds conservation and, hopefully, civic engagement.”

Tatsey agreed.

“It might sound basic, but some people have never had the option to do these things,” he said. “This camp, it opens their world to this natural system, and hopefully they will be inspired to care for it.”

Tatsey, 64, huffed as he slung saddles atop horses standing in the hot sun.

“These battles to protect this area, they’re generational,” he said. “Hopefully this next generation will be prepared, and then they’ll prepare the next generation of warriors. The culture and language aspects tell a fuller story. People may not remember all of it, but they’ll remember some of it, and there’s pride in that. It motivates people to take care of this place long after I’m gone.”

Tatsey said he’s a benefactor of the generational conservation battles. His uncles, family and friends have all worked to protect the Badger-Two Medicine and other areas of cultural significance.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be doing this,” Tatsey said. “I was privileged to have them as teachers. I grew up poor, and it took me awhile to realize how wealthy I was in that way. This work has opened my eyes, and now I’m teaching it.”

Lea Whitford, Tatsey’s partner, said she’s seen more people enjoying the Badger-Two Medicine over the years.

“On Facebook, I see pictures of people climbing mountains all the time now,” she said. “I just love that because it shows they are not afraid to go back into our territory. For me, it brings a lot of joy seeing people use this space.”

As Tatsey saddled the horses, Linussa Croff, 5, swung from the cottonwood branches kicking her legs back and forth.

“Follow me!” she said to two young boys, as she leapt to the ground.“C’mon, don’t be scared!”

Linussa headed into the woods, ducking her head occasionally to avoid stray branches, her dark braid bobbing from side to side.

“Look!” she exclaimed a few minutes later as she pointed to an open meadow of tall, brow grass. “Look at this beautiful outdoor nature!”

The boys smiled and darted back through the woods to camp. Linussa took her time walking back. She bent down to look at tree stumps, traced big leaves with her fingers and ran her hands against tree bark.

“I’ve never explored back here before,” she said. “I just thought, ‘Hmm, I want to go back there.’ And look how cool it was!”