Prescribed burning continues across the Lolo National Forest

• Seeley Lake Ranger District–Horseshoe West/Mountain Creek prescribed burns: On April 30, firefighters may conduct prescribed burning on up to 80 acres in two different burn units using hand ignitions. Horseshoe West is approximately 3 miles southeast of Seeley Lake, and south of Double Arrow. Mountain Creek is approximately 3 miles east of Seeley Lake. Smoke may be visible from the community of Seeley Lake, Double Arrow, Big Sky Lake and Kozy Korner. No closures are expected.

• Superior Ranger District–Drury Peak/CC Divide prescribed burn: On April 29, firefighters expected to conduct up to 300 acres of prescribed burning using a helicopter. Smoke may be visible from St. Regis, I-90, and Highway 200 on April 30.

• Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District–Clear Creek prescribed burn (April 30-May 1): Over the next three days, firefighters may ignite up to 200 acres by hand in the Clear Creek area. Smoke may be visible from Thompson Falls and Highway 200. No closures are currently in place.

Prescribed burns are only implemented if conditions are favorable. Favorable conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality. All prescribed burns will be implemented in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with Montana State Department of Environmental Quality to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators and surrounding communities.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0