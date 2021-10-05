Prescribed burns on tap in Missoula area

Just when you thought the clear air was back to stay …

Lolo National Forest fire managers will start prescribed burns in and around the Missoula area this week, as conditions allow.

Operations in Pattee Canyon may begin on Wednesday, with a potential 30-acre burn near Larch Camp Loop. The low-intensity fires are intended to clear underbrush and woody debris while improving soil quality. It’s also an opportunity to burn debris piles left over from forest thinning projects.

“We have been on the defensive all summer and now is the time of the year when we have the opportunity to be proactive and meet our forest-wide goals of reducing hazardous fuels in key areas near communities,” Lolo National Forest fuels specialist Jeff Hayes said in an email. “Over the coming weeks, we will be burning on days that maximize safety and minimize smoke impacts to restore healthy forest conditions.”

Burns will take place on days when there’s good air circulation, temperature and humidity is favorable and winds are cooperative. Smoke from the burns may settle in valley bottoms overnight, but should clear out within a few days.

Other burning activity on the Lolo National Forest includes:

Seeley Lake Ranger District: Ignition of up to 60 acres in the East Colt Summit prescribed burn unit will begin Monday, Oct. 4. The unit is located 15 miles north of Seeley Lake. Ignition of more acres in this area could be ongoing throughout the week depending on progress, conditions, and smoke dispersal. Smoke may be visible from Seeley Lake, Holland Lake, Roveros Flats and the Highway 83 corridor.

Ninemile Ranger District: Ignition of up to 92 acres in the McCormick Creek-Frenchtown Face prescribed burn units located 10 miles north of Alberton could begin as soon as Monday, Oct. 4, and last through the rest of the week depending on progress and conditions. Smoke may be visible from the Ninemile Valley, McCormick Creek drainage and the I-90 corridor between Missoula and Alberton. These prescribed burns are being implemented with partnership funding from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program to improve wildlife habitat.

Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District: Ignition of up to 126 acres could begin as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the Clear Creek Drainage and Clear Creek timber harvest units located 2-6 miles southwest of Highway 200 and Thompson Falls. Prescribed burning will prepare the area for future planting activities. Smoke may be visible from Thompson Falls and the Prospect drainage.

Superior Ranger District: Ignition of up to 50 acres will begin on Monday, Oct. 4, in the Alpine Project along the Ninemile Divide, located 7 miles east of Superior between the upper reaches of Lozo and First Creek.

