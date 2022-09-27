 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick topical alert top story

Prescribed fire smoke visible from Missoula

A large smoke plume from the area of a prescribed fire in Idaho, near the border with Montana, was visible from Missoula on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Coeur d'Alene Interagency Dispatch Center, wildland firefighters planned to ignite an 850-acre prescribed burn on Crooked Ridge in Shoshone County around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was planned for a location just southeast of Little Joe Mountain along the Idaho-Montana border, about 12.83 miles southwest of St. Regis and 60.5 miles west of Missoula. 

The U.S. Forest Service halted prescribed burns for about four months this year after two projects in New Mexico escaped their containment lines just hours after ignition on April 6 and merged to form the massive Hermits Peak fire that burned 341,735 acres and about 900 structures. On Sept. 8, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced that prescribed burning would resume, following recommendations from the agency's National Review Team. 

Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm, roared into western Cuba on Tuesday with winds up to 205 km/h and threats of a dangerous storm surge.
Outdoors Reporter

Joshua Murdock covers the outdoors and natural resources for the Missoulian.

