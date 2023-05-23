Historic preservation and housing affordability are often pitted against each other, but they don’t have to be, according to Bob Oaks with the North Missoula Community Development Corporation.

Oaks received the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission’s Centennial Award earlier this month for his contributions to saving Missoula landmarks. But his efforts at preservation go hand-in-hand with a commitment to affordability.

“That’s really unfortunate that that attitude is so prevalent,” Oaks said of the mindset that preservation inherently runs counter to attainable pricing.

Oaks, who moved to Missoula in 1985, has consistently endeavored to pair creative approaches to housing with preservation work. He believes many initiatives to bring in new development exacerbate affordability issues, whereas upkeep of historic buildings could instead better guarantee affordability.

An example that stands out to Oaks is the former railroad houses that used to stand in Missoula’s Northside neighborhood. The small historic residences, once used to house railroad workers, offered an obvious small-scale affordable housing option to Oaks. They also signified an important period in Missoula’s history, and he sought to preserve them.

“They met the needs of generations of Missoulians,” Oaks said. But the little houses acted as “bulldozer bait,” and Oaks was unsuccessful in saving them.

Now, in Oaks’ beloved Northside, new development seems to be taking the place of historic structures like the railroad houses. Along with that change come increasing home prices, as Oaks sees it.

“That increased density isn’t providing affordability,” Oaks lamented. He remembered in his early days on the Northside, when homeownership rates sat around 60%. Now, he said, they’ve plummeted to about 24%.

“The Northside was a land of opportunity to get into the housing market,” he recalled. No longer.

But efforts by Oaks’ organization, NMCDC, look to continue that legacy of affordability in the neighborhood. Oaks stepped down as NMCDC’s Executive Director in January, turning over the reins to Brittany Palmer. Nonetheless, he remains active in pushing for innovative housing solutions, like cooperatives and the Tenant Option to Purchase.

Oaks is interested in replicating option to purchase agreements that facilitate homeownership for renters in other states, and NMCDC has played an integral role in establishing Montana’s first two cooperatives of their kind on the Northside and the River Road neighborhoods.

“We hope that becomes a model carried out other places as well,” Oaks said.

The need for solutions like those is becoming increasingly dire, Oaks believes.

“It’s desperate times,” he said. Oaks remembered the appeal of Missoula when he moved to the city almost 40 years ago.

“One of the reasons it was cool was because people could afford to live here,” said Oaks. “We’re losing that. It’s scary.”