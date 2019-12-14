More than 800 University of Montana students walked through a freshly fallen layer of snow and into the Adams Center to receive their diplomas for the university’s second fall commencement ceremony.
Students received degrees Saturday from colleges and programs that included the College of Humanities and Sciences, Missoula College, the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and Human Sciences, and the College of Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences.
“You see the UM posters all around town that say, ‘thrive,’ and that’s exactly what I feel I was able to do here in Missoula,” said Jacob Fromm, who graduated magna cum laude with bachelor’s degrees in both chemistry and biochemistry.
Fromm, who earned his degrees after six years of study, spent the time leading up to the ceremony meeting with friends and fellow graduates, as well as debating which side of the graduation cap his tassel needed to hang.
The 24-year-old, who attended the University of Utah before deciding to call Missoula home, said he’s currently applying for grad school in the spring. He has no further plans immediately following the ceremony beyond “playing in the snow.”
“It’s a strange feeling, for sure. I don’t think it’ll really hit me until I have my degrees in my hand,” he said.
Taylor Calenberg, who worked for the past five years earning his Bachelor of Science in health and human performance, said finishing his education was a door into doing what he loves.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.
The father of two and Corvallis native said he’ll be leaving UM to teach second and third grade physical education at Hellgate Elementary.
Saturday’s ceremony opened with the Blackfeet Flag Song performed by Chief Earl Old Person and Paul Old Chief of the Blackfeet Nation, preceded by the national anthem performed by UM student Marin Sewell.
UM President Seth Bodnar honored the faculty and staff at UM in his address. He also issued a challenge for the graduates after they shifted their tassels and began the next chapter of their lives: seek out ways to serve others.
“‘We live in the most privileged nation on earth. You are the most privileged citizens of that privileged nation,’” Bodnar said, quoting Robert Kennedy. “‘In your hands, not those of presidential leaders, the future rests.’”
You have free articles remaining.
In the half-century since Kennedy spoke those words, Bodnar said, the country relies all the more on the service of its citizens.
Albert Borgmann, a regent’s professor emeritus of philosophy who came to UM in 1970, gave the commencement address.
Borgmann, born and raised in Freidburg, Germany, told students they face a chaotic world that will force them to confront climate change and political conflict.
He asked those in attendance to remember that they have gathered on Salish land. A photograph from over a century prior, he said, showed Salish people gathered on the spot where UM now stands.
“The Salish were about to lose their world, lose their homeland, lose their way of life,” he said.
Borgmann said the formation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, along with their subsequent community colleges, proved that adversity could be overcome with persistence and ingenuity.
“What about the crises that you’re facing?" he asked the graduates.
Education he said, has given students the tools of philosophy, history, literature and the sciences to confront those crises.
Before introducing Borgmann, Bodnar thanked all the friends and family of the graduates who sat in the Adams Center’s stands.
Debbie Morris held back tears in the few minutes before her son-in-law’s brother, Matthew Thao, marched across the stage to receive his bachelor’s degree in social work.
“It’s hard for kids to figure out what they want to do. I’m glad I’m not 18 anymore,” said Morris, a UM alumnus with a Master of Business Administration.
“I watched him grow up, and have seen how he’s worked so hard. I couldn’t be prouder,” she said.