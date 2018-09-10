It’s been 15 years since Montana Rail Link had a shakeup at the top.
That’s about to change.
On Monday, the Missoula-based railroad company announced that president Tom Walsh will retire at the end of the year. He’ll be replaced by Stacy Posey, who joined MRL in 2016 as vice president of operations.
Meanwhile, Rail Link will have a new chief financial officer on Oct. 1. Heather Mattson has been tabbed to replace Tim McHugh, who’s joining MRL’s parent company Washington Companies as executive vice president. Mattson is currently MRL’s director of revenue accounting.
Posey came to MRL two years ago after spending his first 17 years in the transportation industry with CSX Corp., where his last in a series of jobs was as division engineer in Albany, New York. Posey becomes the fourth president at MRL, which began operations in 1987, following Bill Brodsky, Dan Watts (1998) and Walsh (2003).
Walsh has kept a low public profile with the company. In a press release announcing the changes, he said his time there began two weeks before it went into operations. A Helena native, Walsh graduated from Carroll College in 1981 with an accounting degree and initially worked in Billings for KPMG, a national accounting firm. He has served on business advisory councils for both Carroll College and the University of Montana and is a current member of Carroll’s board of trustees.
“I feel fortunate to have been part of MRL since its inception and to have had the opportunity to work with such a talented group of people over the years,” Walsh said in the release. “It has been especially gratifying working with the Washington family and the other Washington Companies over my tenure. While it is difficult leaving the company after so many wonderful years, I know that it is in capable hands with Stacy at the helm, and I look forward to watching its continued success under his leadership.”
Posey said he inherits the steering wheel of a company with a solid foundation and a talented team.
“Our focus on safety and people has never been more critical than it is today,” he said. "I look forward to building on our strong track record and meeting the growth challenges that lie ahead."
Posey holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. According to his LinkedIn profile he was an engineering geologist for a firm in Chattanooga before joining CSX in 2001, first as a project/construction engineer in Richmond, Virginia. He held later positions in Michigan, Illinois and New York. Posey obtained a master's in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2005.
A search is underway for Posey’s replacement as vice president of operations at MRL, with the intention of filling it over the next few months.
McHugh, who holds a doctorate from the University of Montana School of Law, also served in a leadership role at Montana Resources, which operates an open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte. His responsibilities with the Washington Companies will be key strategic functions including trusts and estates, tax, legal, governance and risk management.
Mattson joined MRL in 2010. A certified public accountant with a degree from UM, she previously worked for the accounting firms Anderson ZurMuehlen in Butte and KPMG in Portland, Oregon.