Presumptive COVID case ID'd in Lake County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County health officials have uncovered a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in someone who frequented a popular Polson casino before becoming ill, the Lake County-Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribal Unified Command Center said Wednesday.

The presumptive case is not included in Wednesday's statewide spike reported by state public health officials, which saw 18 new cases it total. Six of them were reported in Custer County, three were from Gallatin County, two in Big Horn County, two in Flathead County and two in Missoula County. Carbon, Cascade and Ravalli counties each saw one new case, as well.

The Lake County-CSKT Unified Command Center said in a release Wednesday that public health nurses are working to identify close contacts with the individual to ensure they are tested and quarantined.

"The client had reported frequenting the KwaTaqNuk Casino prior to becoming sick," CSKT public information officer Robert McDonald said in the release. "Public Health officials have been able to determine that the client was not at the casino while contagious."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.