Kc Greenly, center, places a red color panel as Seth Haagan, left, Jerry, right, and other workers help with the reconstruction of Missoula's downtown rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of East Pine Street and North Pattee Street on Wednesday. The group of contractors said they were hired by a private group not affiliated with the city to remodel the colorful crosswalk after numerous years of wear and tear. The workers said the private group gathers funds to reconstruct the crosswalk every three years.