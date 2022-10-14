‘Pride in who we are’: Design underway for Crow Cultural Center

For the Crow Tribe, a dream that’s been years in the making is starting to come to fruition.

After receiving nearly $2 million from an Economic Development Administration grant, the Crow Nation has begun designing its 41,000-square-foot Crow Cultural Center — a complex that leaders say is vital for the community, state and region.

The center is expected to preserve and promote Crow culture, language and history while inspiring pride in Indigenous identity.

What will the cultural center look like?

While the center is still in design and planning stages, it’s expected to include a welcome area, classrooms, spaces for gathering, ceremonies and lectures as well as a museum, complete with expanded archives and a Crow Hall of Fame.

The building will expand on the existing cultural center, located at Little Big Horn College.

David Yarlott, president of Little Big Horn College, said the concept for the complex was derived from conversations with community members, leaders and elders.

“These are things that our community wants,” he said, adding that the mission for the center is “to be a place where our stories help me remember who I am.”

Daniel Glenn, who is Crow and the architect who designed University of Montana’s Payne Family Native American Center, has been contracted to design the complex.

Glenn said the goal of the center is to preserve and promote Crow culture.

“The challenge is that traditionally, these things are passed down in families directly,” he said. “One reason we’re trying to carry this into a structure is many of our tribal members don’t have access to that way of learning anymore.”

The experience of the center will start from the parking lot. As people walk to the center, they will cross a series of markers telling the story of the Crow people, dating back to the Hidatsa people’s journey to Montana.

An entrance gateway will mark the original territory of the Crow people in a map that shows primary locations, including the Black Hills, the Missouri and Yellowstone rivers and the Wind River mountain range.

In the complex, Glenn said there will be spaces for cultural activities, stories, workshops and lectures. There will be areas for song, dance and art. Outdoor areas will feature traditional foods, and inside there will be spaces to cook and eat.

The museum will include permanent exhibits — including a Crow Hall of Fame — as well as rotating exhibits featuring contemporary Crow artists.

The design expands the tribe’s current archive area, so more items of significance can be properly cared for and stored.

Janine Pease, former president of Little Big Horn College who is assisting the project, said families may want to take advantage of the center’s archives.

“Our families don’t really have secure storage for materials that are of high matter to them,” she said. “We expect there will be interest in having those items stored here or in our collection.”

Herman Viola, a curator emeritus at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, is assisting the Crow Tribe with the museum portion of the center. He agreed with Pease that the presence of a museum and storage facility will likely prompt the tribe’s collection to grow.

“If this is done properly and people come to appreciate it, you’ll be amazed at how many people and collectors will come forward with their special objects, sacred objects and give them back to the community,” he said. “People have stuff in their closet, under their bed and suddenly, they realize this belongs not just to the family but to the community and world.”

Funding and timeline

While the Crow Nation received funding for the planning and design phases of the project, the tribe still needs to budget for the actual construction of the center.

Don Chalmers, who helps Little Big Horn College plan and fundraise for big projects, said he expects the planning and design process will take about 18 months.

In spring of 2024, he hopes the group will move toward the “bidding process for construction.”

In an ideal world, he hopes construction could begin as early as that summer, but he added that without funding, the timeline could change.

The cultural center will cost a little more than $17 million, but the design team has divided the project into phases. Phase one, which includes the transformation of the existing cultural center and building part of the new center, would cost an estimated $8 million to complete.

The college has been reaching out to the funding community for support, and Chalmers said almost $300,000 has been raised for the project in advance of any campaign.

“There’s strong indication of support in that regard,” he said. “The community is stepping up.”

Chalmers said the center will also boost the tribal economy, as it will create jobs and attract tourists.

Why it matters

While the center is only in planning stages, Pease described the community response as “overwhelming,” “unanimous” and “positive.” Some people, Pease said, have expressed interest in volunteering for the center once it’s complete.

“When people want to be involved, it shows they see themselves as a part of this center,” she said

Pease said the center’s “potential is enormous,” particularly as the tribe lost many elders during the pandemic.

“The center could be so very valuable to the strength of our culture,” she said. “We have to be able to capture what our elders can bring to us and their encyclopedic knowledge. We have to do what we’re able to fill those empty moccasins.”

Yarlott said he expects the center to inspire pride in Native identity.

“If we’re not practicing who we are, what we are, then we tend to start losing our identity,” he said. “It’s a good place for our students and community to take pride in who we are, and it’s a reminder to the outside world that we are still here. We are still practicing our traditions and speaking our language, and our customs are still alive.”

Mardell Plainfeather, who is on the advisory board for the center, said “our people have been dreaming of a cultural center and museum for a long, long time.”

“The torch has been passed to us,” she said. “It’s finally starting.”