Prizes offered for Missoula high school students to get vaccinated

High school students in Missoula County aren't getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as fast as public health officials would like.
Now, the Missoula Education Foundation is organizing a program called "#406VaxxedAndProud" and offering a prize drawing to encourage eligible students to get their shots.
"We are thrilled to be announcing this incentive campaign," said Susan Tower, the foundation's executive director. "Our goal is to get all students ages 16-18 vaccinated to get to our goal of community immunity. Students enrolled in Missoula County Public Schools and participating degree programs can enter a drawing after their first dose and will be eligible for prizes when fully vaccinated."
Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula City-County Health Department, said only about 30% of people in the 16-19 age group in Missoula County has been vaccinated as of Monday, although she said numbers on Tuesday would probably reflect a higher percentage. That group became eligible in early March.
That's compared to about 57% of all adults in Missoula County who have had at least one dose.
"And most of those (adults) have also had the second dose," she said. "So the high school age group is about half of where the rest of the population is."
The grand prize is a Cannondale Tesoro Neo X2 electric bike, which can go up to about 30 miles per hour.
"Second and third place prizes include scholarships, computer gaming systems and Chromebooks," Tower said. "We also have a range of gift cards from local businesses as well as Griz Gear. We encourage eligible students to get vaccinated and enter this really fantastic incentive campaign."
Students just need to show their vaccination card to their school secretary at the front desk to enter. Those who have already been vaccinated can enter as well.
Several local businesses and foundations donated to the campaign, and Mayor John Engen donated $1,000.
Missoula County Public Schools will host a vaccination clinic at Sentinel High School on Monday, May 3 from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Anyone under 18 needs to bring a parent along.
Although the high school age group became eligible later, there's plenty of open appointments now and plenty of vaccine, Leahy said.
"Watching disease numbers go down in Missoula, it's easy to think 'well we're really toward the end of this and kids don't get very sick' and so on and so forth," she said. "While we hope that is true, we already see in other places in the nation, and Michigan is probably the most worrisome example and there are four or five other places, other places are actually entering a whole new spike."
In those places, children are getting the disease and the rates of children being hospitalized are very high, Leahy said. Children can have long-term negative repercussions from contracting COVID-19, including multi-system inflammatory syndrome that only children get.
"The virus is looking for new places to go, and unvaccinated people are the easiest place," she said. "Please keep in mind one reason for getting vaccinated now is it protects everyone around the child and allows them to mix with other children. It also protects them from variants, which are much more contagious. Now really is the time to do this."
Griffin Kinch, a junior at Hellgate High School and the president of the Missoula Education Foundation's student board, said he hopes all his classmates will get the vaccine.
Some people have been hesitant because they've seen disinformation about the safety or efficacy of the vaccine, Kinch said. He's worked hard to share factual information with some classmates about how safe the vaccine is and how important it is to get society back to normal.
"I look forward to everyone getting (the vaccine) and next year we'll be back to more normal, and we'll get back to normal in our community as a whole," he said.
For more information visit missoulaedfoundation.org/vaccine-incentive-program/.