Prizes offered for Missoula high school students to get vaccinated

"Watching disease numbers go down in Missoula, it's easy to think 'well we're really toward the end of this and kids don't get very sick' and so on and so forth," she said. "While we hope that is true, we already see in other places in the nation, and Michigan is probably the most worrisome example and there are four or five other places, other places are actually entering a whole new spike."

In those places, children are getting the disease and the rates of children being hospitalized are very high, Leahy said. Children can have long-term negative repercussions from contracting COVID-19, including multi-system inflammatory syndrome that only children get.

"The virus is looking for new places to go, and unvaccinated people are the easiest place," she said. "Please keep in mind one reason for getting vaccinated now is it protects everyone around the child and allows them to mix with other children. It also protects them from variants, which are much more contagious. Now really is the time to do this."

Griffin Kinch, a junior at Hellgate High School and the president of the Missoula Education Foundation's student board, said he hopes all his classmates will get the vaccine.