The four state district court judges in Missoula have approximately 1,100 open cases assigned to them at any given time.
With a Tretris-like pile of case files, folders and boxes at her desk recently, Judge Leslie Halligan said it can be difficult to arrive in the hurried law-in-motion days, a marathon of 30 or more court hearings, prepared with the details of each case. The number of open cases keep her in court and leave her with little time to review each one back in her office, she said.
"The bad part is, we're in court so much it's really hard to do paperwork" like reviewing petitions, motions or considering lofty legal theories presented by attorneys, she said. "Some days I feel like I'm not very efficient."
In October, a state commission began the process of installing an additional district court judge in Missoula, a need local officials presented to the state Legislature two years ago. The legislation that did pass provided one new judge to Missoula — although a Montana Supreme Court work study found the district covering Missoula and Mineral counties needed at least two — and two new judges to Yellowstone County District Court.
On Monday, Jan. 7, the Judicial Nomination Commission will conduct interviews of the candidates for the new position. The interviews are open to the public, and are set for room 151 at the Missoula County District Courthouse.
The original field of nine candidates, which includes high-ranking prosecutors, public defenders, private attorneys and legal counsel for a state agency, has already been trimmed to seven. Five names will be passed along to the governor for appointment and Senate confirmation in the upcoming session.
Those who will be interviewed publicly by the Judicial Nomination Commission:
- Brenda Constance Desmond, a standing master for the Missoula County District Court and associate justice for Fort Peck Tribal Court of Appeals (part-time),
- Karen Paula Kane, an assistant attorney general with the Montana Department of Justice Prosecution Services Bureau and supervisor of the Child Protection unit,
- Patrick A. Quinn, Office of Legal Affairs for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services,
- Jason Troy Marks, chief deputy Missoula County attorney,
- Donald James McCubbin Jr., senior deputy Missoula County attorney, member of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Missoula Drug Task Force,
- Tracy Labin Rhodes, owner, attorney at Tracy Labin Rhodes, P.L.L.C., and
- Shane Anthony Vannetta, shareholder-attorney at Worden Thane P.C.