Proclamation: Shop small in Missoula

Barberio said the longtime ties to Missoula helped Butterfly Herbs navigate the pandemic shutdown this spring.

“We kept it going with curbside service, and we did a ton of mail orders,” she said. “We had people from all over the country contacting us, having us send product to them, teas and coffees. People who had gone to school back in the ‘80s thought of us. We felt like we had nationwide support.”

Micklus isn’t complaining either. Business, he said, has been “very positive.” Initially a record store, Rockin’ Rudy’s in the Slant Street district bills itself as “Missoula’s go-to place for everything you never knew you needed.”

The extra $600 a week in unemployment checks in the first months of the pandemic didn’t hurt. Neither are those working and going to school at home who have more free time to go shopping.

But lots of his friends and acquaintances, especially those in the food and beverage industry, are hurting.

“I’m not certain the mayor’s proclamation will make a large impact, but it might make an impact on people’s awareness that many of us are fighting, clawing and kicking to carry on,” Micklus said.

The pandemic has turned business plans that are usually based on growth topsy-turvy.