Proclamation: Shop small in Missoula

Now’s the time for Missoulians to rise to the support of small businesses.
Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, with no end in sight, Mayor John Engen proclaimed at Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting it’s time to shop small.
Debby Barberio, for one, is appreciative.
“If the mayor says come to Butterly Herbs and get an espresso milkshake, it wouldn’t hurt,” joked Barberio, manager of the shop that’s been in its downtown location for 40 years and in Missoula eight years longer.
One of the “whereases” in Engen’s proclamation states that, according to the Small Business Administration, 62% of small businesses in the U.S. “reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business.”
Another: “65% of U.S. small business owners said it would be most helpful to their business(es) to have their ‘regulars’ return and start making purchases again.”
“It’s a much welcomed gesture,” said Bruce Micklus, longtime owner of Rockin’ Rudy’s. “I think any kind of support and awareness that come down the line is welcomed.”
By drawing attention to the plight of local businesses, the proclamation might persuade some to reconsider ordering on Amazon and eBay, Micklus said.
Barberio said the longtime ties to Missoula helped Butterfly Herbs navigate the pandemic shutdown this spring.
“We kept it going with curbside service, and we did a ton of mail orders,” she said. “We had people from all over the country contacting us, having us send product to them, teas and coffees. People who had gone to school back in the ‘80s thought of us. We felt like we had nationwide support.”
Micklus isn’t complaining either. Business, he said, has been “very positive.” Initially a record store, Rockin’ Rudy’s in the Slant Street district bills itself as “Missoula’s go-to place for everything you never knew you needed.”
The extra $600 a week in unemployment checks in the first months of the pandemic didn’t hurt. Neither are those working and going to school at home who have more free time to go shopping.
But lots of his friends and acquaintances, especially those in the food and beverage industry, are hurting.
“I’m not certain the mayor’s proclamation will make a large impact, but it might make an impact on people’s awareness that many of us are fighting, clawing and kicking to carry on,” Micklus said.
The pandemic has turned business plans that are usually based on growth topsy-turvy.
“In many, many cases it’s survival mode now,” Micklus said, “And it doesn’t look like this is going to be a short-term thing. Who knows what will happen in November and after that? The way things are going and have been on our plates, what’s the next thing that’s going to drop in the middle of it all?”
Seating is limited at the coffee bar at Butterfly Herbs due to COVID restrictions.
“Things are different,” Barberio said. “It’s slow, and we would like it to be busier. But we’re a little concerned how it’s going to go over the holidays. We’re a small store and it gets crowded here, so I don’t how that’s going to work.”
“I feel real, real fortunate we have the community support we do have,” Barberio added. “We’ve been here a long time, 48 years now. We hope for many more.”
In a separate motion Monday, Engen proclaimed Tuesday, Sept. 15, Linda McCarthy Day. That was McCarthy's first day on the job in 1999 as executive director of the Missoula Downtown Association. The proclamation lauds McCarthy's legacy as "a catalyst for development, change and advocacy in Downtown Missoula."
