Products made by hand in new Missoula plant-based soap shop

On a dreary winter morning in Missoula, there’s nothing but vibrant colors, cheerful music, laughter and evocative scents inside the new Buff City Soap shop in Missoula’s Northgate Plaza at 2230 N. Reserve Street.

A group of four workers are busy making batches of soap bars and soap bombs by hand, using buckets and trays and oils to carefully create layers and colorful designs.

Buff City Soap only sells plant-based soaps, meaning they use sustainably sourced palm oil, coconut oil and other ingredients in place of animal products. The Missoula location opened in the fall of 2021.

Beth and Stephen Stone are from Tennessee, but their son, Boston, chose to attend school at the University of Montana so they decided to be with their only child.

Buff City Soap is a national chain that started in Memphis, and Beth Stone said people in the South love the shop. That's why they decided to open one here.

It’s only a matter of time, she said, before Montanans feel the same way.

“We chose Buff City Soap for many reasons, but primarily because of our love of the products,” Stone said. “We loved the company’s approach to offer plant-based goodness with every product, and we were impressed with its overall vision for growth. We can’t wait for the community to visit and see what we’ve got.”

Their products are an alternative to commercial soap products that are full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats and sulfates, she said.

They’ve got shower oils, body butters, laundry soap, pet care products, bath accessories, men’s care products and other items. Some soaps are made to smell like fruity breakfast cereal, while other mixes contain scents like pomegranate and cream.

“One of our customers just loves getting laundry soap that smells like Fruit Loops,” Stone said. “Laundry soap is definitely our biggest seller.”

Customers can watch soap getting made almost every day and can customize their products.

On Dec. 15, Buff City Soap donated 20% of their in-store sales to the local Jadyn Fred Foundation. Jadyn Fred was a young Missoula girl who passed away two decades ago due to an extremely rare cancer. The foundation now financially supports thousands of families who are dealing with medical expenses.

Alecia Fred, Jadyn’s mom, was at the store and pointed out a special handmade soap made especially in Jadyn’s honor. It contained scents of vanilla, wisteria and juniper.

“Jadyn loved her blanket and took it everywhere with her,” Fred explained. “She loved when it was clean and she loved how it smelled like fabric softener. So this soap really kind of smells like that.”

Beth Stone said she and her family have no regrets about picking up and moving their lives to Montana.

“We are very excited to bring Buff City Soap to Missoula,” she noted. “To have the local community interact and experience the clean, fresh, creativity of Buff City Soap gives us pride in what we do.”

