NEA Big Read Book Give Away

On Level One of the library come in anytime during open hours to receive a free copy of this year’s NEA Big Read book, "The Cold Millions" by Jess Walter. The library will also give out free copies of the book during the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Launch Party on Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Level One of the library. Supplies are limited so don’t miss the opportunity to get your free copy. The NEA Big Read in Missoula is presented in partnership with the Missoula Public Library Foundation, the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, and the Friends of the Missoula Public Library, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. You can view a full calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Missoula at readmissoula.org/.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

The need for blood doesn't take a summer break. To help keep the blood supply stable during this critical season, Missoula Public Library is hosting three opportunities to give life this summer. The first donation event takes place on Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code missoulalibrary or ZIP code 59801, or call 800-448-3543. Because there is a reel need for donors, everyone who comes in to donate will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of your choice. Together, we can save lives!

All Under One Roof End of Summer Celebration: Kids' Field Day

Calling all kids! Get ready for an action-packed day of outdoor excitement at our End of Summer Kids’ Field Day! Join the library and our All Under One Roof partners, Families First Learning Lab, spectrUM Discovery Area, MCAT (Missoula’s Community Media Resource) and the UM Living Lab as we bid farewell to summer with a bang on Aug. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Kiwanis Park. The library will have games and prizes every half hour starting at 1:30 p.m. Activities include the Hula Hoop Hustle, 3-legged race, Water Balloon Toss and a Crab Walk Race. Join the UM Living Lab for “Brain Games,” games designed with challenges so your brain has to work in different and fun ways. Families First will have their Blue Blocks out for play, and spectrUM will have their Stomp Rockets. Open to children of all ages. See you at the park!

AUOR End of Summer Celebration Week: spectrUM Back-To-School Science Fiction Week

Come to spectrUM Discovery Area for guided activities with different special Back-to-School Science Fiction themes at their Discovery Bench Aug. 22 through Aug. 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Level Two of the library. No registration is required.

Read with Dogs

Registered Pet Partners Therapy Dog teams are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library! Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on Aug. 22 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Wednesdays with the Mayor

All are welcome to join Mayor Jordan Hess for in-person discussions of current affairs and answers to your questions on all topics to do with city governance on Aug. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Missoula broadcast journalist Dennis Bragg will moderate. During the meeting, you may call us with questions at 406-552-6002. Visit the city’s website for the topic of the month: ci.missoula.mt.us/2875/Wednesdays-with-the-Mayor. Watch the livestream or view meetings later on MCAT’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

4HistoryBuffs: Trade Routes Prior to Colonization with Jessica Bush

Calling all history enthusiasts! Join guest speakers for lively and entertaining presentations of historical interest. This presentation will look at how prolific trade was in North America prior to colonization and is held on Aug. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library.

Mock Evacuation Drill at Missoula Public Library

Missoula Public Library will be performing a mock evacuation drill on Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m. throughout the building. The drill will take approximately 30 minutes and the Missoula Fire Department will be in attendance. Patrons can avoid the building at this time if they do not want to be involved in the evacuation. Your safety and comfort is our top priority. Evacuation drills are essential for ensuring the safety of everyone in the building. Thank you for your attention and assistance in making this drill a successful exercise.