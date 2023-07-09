Missoula Public Library staff training closure

Missoula Public Library, Potomac Public Library, and the Lolo School Library will be closed on July 17 for staff training. Patrons can access their accounts during the closure at missoulapubliclibrary.org/.

All Together Now Summer Learning Program

The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as, enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Kid’s Table with the Missoula Food Bank

Kids aged 18 and under can eat a free lunch every week day during the summer at Missoula Public Library. Drop in for a meal Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. Meals provided by Missoula Food Bank and no registration is required. For more information and locations, please visit the USDA Food and Nutrition website at fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Big Sky Branch Arts and Crafts

Create! Learn! Discover! Drop-in to the Big Sky Branch for DIY Arts & Crafts projects for young kids and their families every Tuesday. The next Arts and Crafts program will be held on July 11 from 12 to 3 p.m. at 3100 South Avenue West in Missoula. Email bdoyle@missoulapubliclibrary.org for info about upcoming projects.

Missoula Public Library Memory Café: Massage Therapist Debra Shorrock Visits

Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café is a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members. On July 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library, learn the importance of self-care for body and mind as Licensed Massage Therapist Debra Shorrock leads us in effective self-care techniques through massage, simple movements and body awareness.

Become a Community Naturalist: Mammalogy

As part of MPL’s Summer Learning Program, All Together Now, we’re teaming up with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to offer this series of courses for adults and teens. Nature-centered programs are often restricted to children or are accessible only through higher education, however, conservation and continued public access to nature depends on community action and community science. Through this program, we hope to empower community members to protect their local wild spaces and serve as educators themselves for others in our community. Earn your certificate of completion by attending all sessions over the summer! Separate topics are covered each second and third Tuesday evenings of July and August. The next session covers mammalogy and is held on July 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. For session dates and topics please visit our website at tinyurl.com/communitynaturalist.

Summer Learning Program: I’m Trying to Love Spiders! with Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium

Come learn to appreciate and even love spiders! With the guidance of expert educators from the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, children will gain confidence and learn how to observe spiders safely and responsibly. Join us July 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. Kids can enjoy a craft and will learn how they can develop a positive relationship with one of the most important and misunderstood species on our planet! Space is limited and registration is required. Email Sydney at sydney@familiesfirstmt.org to reserve your spot.

Big Sky Branch Library Summer Game Day

Big Sky Branch Library will have board games for checkout, the PS4 hooked up to the projector with an extensive library of video games, and if you want to try a tabletop roleplaying game, we’ll even have short “one-shot” Dungeons and Dragons adventures ready to go! This program will be held on July 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 3100 South Avenue West in Missoula. No experience necessary, just bring your imagination! Contact bdoyle@missoulapubliclibrary.org for details.

Summer Learning Program at Potomac Branch Library: Kindness Trees and Paper Chains

Help the Potomac Branch Library celebrate the All Together Now Summer Learning Program with acts of kindness by adding leaves or a kindness paper chain to our Kindness Tree! Take-home kits will be available to children and their families who can’t stay for the program. This program will be held on July 12 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on 29750 Potomac Road.

Western Montana Genealogical Society Work Day at the Library

The Western Montana Genealogical Society will hosts a Work Day on July 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. in the Blackfoot Conference Room on Level Four of the library. Bring a part of your genealogical project to the gathering. Other genealogists will be working on their projects and can lend a hand if needed, and share websites and advice on research problems.